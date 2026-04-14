DNREC-Sponsored Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale to be Held on Saturday, May 2



Families can choose native plants for the landscape, learn about environmental topics and “touch-a-boat” at Water Family Fest

/Delaware DNREC photo

Annual Community Event to be Held at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) are partnering again to host Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale. The family-friendly, free admission event will be held at James Farm Ecological Preserve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 2. James Farm is located at 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, Del.

Since 2019, Water Family Fest highlights the work done by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship and CIB to benefit Delaware’s natural resources and environment – including managing and monitoring wetlands, improving water quality, engaging community members, and overseeing, protecting and enhancing recreational shorelines and other natural resources.

Water Family Fest visitors can enjoy exhibits from more than 35 nature-based organizations and non-profits while participating in outdoor recreational and educational fun activities. Exhibitors offer a variety of environmental topics to explore, including shellfish, buffers, beaches, wetlands, beekeeping, local authors, rain gardens and native plants, which will be sold at the event by local plant nurseries. Family and children’s activities such as crafts, nature games, animal identification and microscopes are other attractions for the event.

For the third year, Water Family Fest will include a “touch-a-boat” area, a kid-friendly experience where families can view from up close and board several DNREC boats used in field work. An airboat from the Division of Fish and Wildlife, a shallow-drive boat and a large Shoreline and Waterway Management Section boat, and a wetland field work boat from the Division of Watershed Stewardship are all expected at the event.

Food vendors in attendance include Grotto Pizza, Kristina’s Kitchen and Dogfish Head. Homestead Bluegrass Band will provide musical entertainment on the event’s main stage. Plant nurseries from across the area are participating in the festival including Inland Bays Garden Center, Tributaries, and East View Farms. Additionally, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is attending with adoptable dogs and information about their organization. Sponsors of the event are the Bethany Beach Landowners Association, Bethany Tennis Club, and Sussex Conservation District. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Bryan Ochs with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.

Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale is a rain or shine event. Parking for attendees is located across the street from the Preserve’s main entrance. Overflow parking will be available at G&E Hardware (30264 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View).

More information about the Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale can be found on the de.gov/waterfamilyfest webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov