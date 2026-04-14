SecureFutures Celebrates Two Leaders Honored with the 2025 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

Mark Sain's wife, sister and grandson with Governor and Mrs. Evers Paul Moga with Governor and Mrs. Evers

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureFutures is proud to recognize two individuals whose leadership and commitment to financial education have made a lasting impact on students across Milwaukee and beyond. Paul Moga and the late Mark Sain were honored with the 2025 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award, recognizing their efforts to expand access to financial education and create opportunities for young people.Mark Sain was honored posthumously for his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to financial literacy in Milwaukee. A former Milwaukee Public Schools Board member and past SecureFutures’ Board Chair, Mark was instrumental in advancing policies that prioritized students’ long-term success. As a founding board member of SecureFutures, he helped shape the organization’s mission and strengthen its partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools. Mark’s wife, Charlotte, his sister Jean, and his grandson Josiah accepted the award on his behalf.“Mark believed deeply in the power of knowledge to change lives,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures. “He saw financial education not as an extra, but as essential to a student’s future. His leadership helped open doors for generations of young people, and his legacy continues to shape the work we do every day.”Paul Moga was recognized for his leadership in expanding access to financial education through Milwaukee Public Schools’ Department of Black and Latino Male Achievement (BLMA), where he serves as Founder and Coordinator. Through his partnership with SecureFutures, Moga has helped bring the organization’s Money Sense program to students in the BLMA Manhood Development Course.“Paul understands that financial education is about more than dollars and cents; it’s about opportunity,” said Pa Vang, Director of Volunteer Programs at SecureFutures. “He is deeply committed to ensuring young men have access to the tools and knowledge they need to build strong futures. His leadership is making a meaningful difference in the lives of his students and in our community.”Through their leadership, both Mark and Paul have helped create pathways for students to build financial confidence and make informed decisions about their futures. SecureFutures is honored to celebrate their contributions and the lasting impact of their work.For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit securefutures.org About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 20th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted 145,000 teens.

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