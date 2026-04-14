Dr. Galina Highlights the Connection Between Stress and PCOS During Stress Awareness Month

Addressing stress is about supporting the body in a sustainable way.” — Dr. Galina Mironova, ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April marks Stress Awareness Month, and Dr. Galina is using this time to raise awareness about the important connection between chronic stress and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Through education and a thoughtfully curated Stress Less Bundle , she aims to help individuals better understand how stress can influence hormones, energy, and overall well-being.Stress is a natural part of life, but when it becomes ongoing, it can begin to affect multiple systems in the body. According to Dr. Galina, many women with PCOS may experience a heightened response to chronic stress, which can make symptoms more difficult to manage.“Stress does not just affect how you feel day to day, it can influence hormone balance, metabolism, and energy levels,” says Dr. Galina. “For women with PCOS, this can mean more noticeable challenges with fatigue, weight fluctuations, and cycle irregularities.”Dr. Galina explains that prolonged stress can contribute to hormonal shifts, blood sugar fluctuations, digestive changes, and increased inflammation. These factors may play a role in symptoms such as brain fog, low energy, cravings, and difficulty maintaining balance in the body. While these concerns are often associated with PCOS, they can also affect individuals without the condition.To support individuals during Stress Awareness Month, Dr. Galina is offering her Stress Less Bundle, a supplement-based bundle designed to support the body’s natural stress response. This bundle is not a medical treatment plan or diagnostic program, but rather a simple way to provide nutritional support for those experiencing the effects of daily stress.The Stress Less Bundle includes ingredients commonly used to help the body adapt to stress and promote resilience, including adaptogenic herbs and supportive nutrients. It is designed for anyone looking to support their energy, mood, and overall sense of balance, whether or not they have PCOS.In addition to supplementation, Dr. Galina emphasizes the importance of foundational lifestyle habits. Supporting adrenal health, maintaining balanced blood sugar through nutrient-dense meals, prioritizing quality sleep, and incorporating stress-reducing practices such as mindfulness and gentle movement can all play a meaningful role in overall wellness.“Addressing stress is about supporting the body in a sustainable way,” Dr. Galina adds. “Even small, consistent steps can make a noticeable difference in how you feel over time.”Individuals experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, digestive discomfort, or difficulty managing stress are encouraged to consider how stress may be impacting their health.The Stress Less Bundle is available for a limited time throughout April. For more information, individuals are encouraged to contact Dr. Galina’s office to learn more about the bundle and whether it may be a good fit for their wellness routine.

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