Televero Behavioral Health Unveils New Brand Identity Built From the Inside Out

Televero Behavioral Health Logo

New website and unified brand system launch today, designed to reflect the clinical rigor and patient outcomes Televero has been delivering since day one

We've been operating like a category-of-one company. Now we're going to show up like one.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Televero Behavioral Health announced the launch of a comprehensive brand update, including a new website, unified visual identity, and refined messaging system. The update marks the company's first major external evolution since its founding and reflects a deliberate decision: build the operation first, then let the world see it.

Televero currently delivers more than 11,000 patient sessions per month across a psychiatrist-led care model that integrates therapy, counseling, and medication management. The company reached national scale in its fifth year of operation, not because earlier growth was unavailable, but because leadership chose to ensure the care model could perform consistently across more than 80 operating conditions before expanding. That decision is reflected in the numbers: a 97% patient satisfaction rate*, 25% fewer hospitalizations among its patient population compared to national benchmarks, and a #54 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, reflecting 4,962% three-year growth.

"We built the company that delivers exceptional outcomes," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "We did it without a lot of fanfare. We've been operating like a category-of-one company. Now we're going to show up like one. We've done the hard work. We've been punching above our weight. Now we have the look and the presence courtesy of this brand evolution. But here's what matters: This isn't just marketing. This is a new standard for how we show up in every patient interaction, in everything we do. We've earned this. Now we wear it."

What the brand update includes

The new Televero Behavioral Health brand system encompasses a redesigned website, updated patient-facing messaging, and a consistent visual identity across all platforms. The website launches today with a simplified user experience built around how patients actually look for care—faster navigation, clearer information architecture, and a path from first visit to booked appointment with fewer steps. It is designed to help patients understand their care options faster, set clearer expectations, and build trust from the first interaction.

For clinical teams, the update means patients arrive with greater clarity about what to expect, reducing the time spent on orientation and increasing the quality of patient engagement from the first session.

What does not change

The brand update is not a shift in clinical direction. Televero's care model, clinical leadership structure, provider teams, and operational commitments remain unchanged. The company's mission, making trusted behavioral health care accessible quickly and affordably, with clinical rigor, continues to guide all operations.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health provider delivering online therapy, counseling, psychiatry, and neurotesting. A psychiatrist leads every patient care team, ensuring that therapy and medication management work in coordination. Televero serves patients nationally, accepting all insurance, commercial and government.

* 97% of patients surveyed reported satisfaction with their experience with Televero Behavioral Health

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