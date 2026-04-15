Associated Carrier Group Partners With House of Math to Bring MIND AI-Powered Math Learning to U.S. Mobile Customers

Associated Carrier Group President Russ Lipinski and House of Math Founder & CEO Vibeke Faengsrud

ACG partners with House of Math to deliver AI-powered math learning to U.S. mobile customers through carrier bundles and digital experiences

HIGHLAND RIDGE, MS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Associated Carrier Group (ACG), a leading consortium of U.S. mobile and broadband operators, including C Spire, today announced a strategic partnership with House of Math, a MIND AI-powered math learning platform with more than 2.6 million registered users globally.

Through this partnership, House of Math will be made available to customers across ACG’s network of carrier affiliates, delivering high-impact, family-focused educational value through trusted telecom channels.

The collaboration enables participating carriers to offer House of Math as part of their customer offerings and loyalty initiatives, including bundled packages, promotional programs and co-branded digital experiences. By integrating learning directly into everyday digital touchpoints, the partnership introduces a new category of value-added services designed to support families beyond connectivity and help create stronger future opportunities.

“ACG is focused on bringing innovative, high-value services to our member carriers and their customers,” said Russ Lipinski, president of Associated Carrier Group. “House of Math represents a powerful opportunity to deliver real educational impact at scale. This partnership allows our carriers to go beyond connectivity and provide a meaningful benefit that supports families and strengthens communities.”

House of Math has expanded into the United States, bringing its proven Norwegian approach to learning, built on clarity, structure and individualized progress, to a market facing a growing math proficiency gap. Rather than relying on content delivery or generic AI, House of Math precisely identifies hidden knowledge gaps and delivers a tailored, AI-driven path that guides students step by step to mastery, turning confusion into clarity and effort into measurable results.

“Math is the foundation for confidence, opportunity and future success,” said Vibeke Faengsrud, founder and CEO of House of Math. “Millions of families struggle with math because learning gaps make it so challenging. By partnering with ACG and its carrier network, we can meet families where they already are and give them a powerful tool to support their children’s learning journey.”

Through this partnership, carriers will leverage their existing customer communication channels, including mobile apps, billing touchpoints and digital engagement platforms, to introduce House of Math to customers. The offering is designed to be simple to access, easy to adopt and highly relevant for families seeking to reduce homework friction and avoid expensive tutoring, helping provide a fair chance at a world-class education.

“At ACG, we are always looking for ways to deliver more value to our members beyond traditional services,” said Rich Helfrich, chairman of ACG and assistant vice president at Cox Communications. “House of Math supports our goal of providing members with meaningful benefits that extend beyond connectivity.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the telecommunications industry toward delivering differentiated, value-added services that deepen customer relationships while addressing real-world needs. By combining House of Math’s advanced AI learning technology with ACG’s carrier distribution network, the companies aim to create a scalable model for delivering educational benefits across the United States.

About Associated Carrier Group (ACG)

Associated Carrier Group (ACG) is a consortium of mobile network operators, cable providers and telecommunications companies across the United States. ACG enables its members to collaborate on innovative services, partnerships and solutions that drive engagement and add value. Through its network of carrier affiliates, ACG provides access to 4 million consumers nationwide.

About House of Math

House of Math is a digital learning platform focused on one core vision: making math accessible regardless of a learner’s existing skills. With more than 2.6 million registered users worldwide, the platform uses proprietary, advanced MIND AI technology to identify knowledge gaps and deliver a precise, tailored, gamified path to mastery. Built on nearly two decades of educational expertise, House of Math provides a full K-12 curriculum designed to help students learn faster, build confidence and achieve better academic results.

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