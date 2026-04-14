Former Pan Am Pilot Reaches New Heights as a Poet at 93 with 'Never Too Late'

Step into a world of reflection, companionship, and the enduring spark of creativity.

Roy Everett Butler's debut poetry collection, published by Spines, explores aging, aviation history, and the quiet beauty of everyday life.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 93 years young, former Marine Corps aviator and Pan American World Airways pilot Roy Everett Butler has embarked on a remarkable new journey. Published by Spines , Butler’s debut book, “Never Too Late,” is a heartfelt collection of over 300 poems and reflections. Written entirely in his nineties, the anthology proves that creativity, curiosity, and personal discovery have no expiration date.Butler’s extraordinary life serves as the rich tapestry for "Never Too Late". Born in 1932, his memories span from childhood views of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and the chilling reality of Pearl Harbor, to adrenaline-fueled days as a Marine Corps jet pilot during the Korean War and decades navigating the global skies for Pan Am. Following a distinguished career that included pioneering Cockpit Resource Management and aviation safety research alongsideNASA and the FAA at the University of Texas, Butler has now successfully traded the cockpit for the writer's desk. The transition from strict procedural training to the boundless freedom of verse showcases an incredible intellectual evolution.The collection beautifully juxtaposes the vastness of the skies with the intimate comfort of a quiet home. Living in peaceful solitude with his four beloved rescue cats—Holly, Sasha, Tasha, and Tiger—Butler finds inspiration in their gentle companionship and the daily rhythms of life. His verses explore profound themes of aging, the passage of time, the resilience required to face physical limitations while maintaining an active mind, and the enduring power of memory. His reflections emphasize that whether at five years old in Berkeley or ninety-three in quiet reflection, the human capacity to adapt and grow remains infinite.A Lifelong CanvasYet Never Too Late is not the story of a single calling. Parallel to his aviation career runs an equally compelling creative life. Butler emerges as a serious and accomplished visual artist, holding a solo exhibition in Roswell, New Mexico in 1968 and continuing to evolve his craft through decades of exhibitions, culminating in his final one‑man show at The Blue House Gallery in Sarasota, Florida in 2008. His art, like his flying, reflects discipline tempered by imagination. Making this release especially meaningful, the cover of the book is drawn directly from one of his original paintings, seamlessly bringing together his visual artistry and his literary debut to present a complete picture of the experiences that have shaped him.Highlights from the Collection:● Historical Echoes: Vivid reflections on significant historical moments, including Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks, viewed through a deeply personal and unifying lens.● Aviation Adventures: Lyrical homages to the thrill of flight, the camaraderie of crewmates, and the relentless pursuit of aviation safety for the next generation of aviators.● Feline Muses: Touching tributes to his rescue cats, showcasing the unconditional love, quiet solace, and profound life lessons found in animal companionship.● The Grace of Aging: Honest, uplifting meditations on navigating the final chapters of life with gratitude, mindfulness, and a commitment to lifelong learning."At ninety-three, I still aspire / To kindle knowledge, spark the fire," Butler shares. "There is no age for poetry, only the timeless pulse of the human heart reaching for beauty. From the twilight of my years, I offer you not only my gratitude, but the hope that my journey inspires you to begin your own, whenever the spark may strike." “Never Too Late” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorRoy Everett Butler is a retired Pan American World Airways System Director of Flight Training, a former United States Marine Corps Major, and a lifelong learner. Born in Fresno, California, in 1932, he spent his professional life advancing aviation safety, later serving as a Senior Research Scientist in human-factors training. Today, he resides in peaceful companionship with his family and rescue cats, dedicating his time to painting and writing poetry.Book Details● Title: Never Too Late● Author: Roy Everett Butler● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90222-217-0● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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