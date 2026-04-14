Concierge Auctions: 80± Acre Jackson Hole, Wyoming Legacy Property Sold in Just 47 Days

The sale, with Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, underscores Concierge Auctions’ long standing track record in the competitive luxury market

Having advised on the sale of legacy land and ranch assets in this market for more than a decade, we understand how rare offerings like this resonate with buyers.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a once-in-a-generation, 80± acre legacy property located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s prestigious Stonecrop neighborhood, has successfully sold in cooperation with Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Following a listing period that spanned more than three years, with different brokers, the property was successfully sold after 47 days of auction marketing.

Originally presented as two 40± acre parcels at 990 and 1100 Pine Siskin Road––available individually or together––the offering ultimately transacted as a single, expansive holding following strong early buyer interest generated through the auction marketing process.

Concierge Auctions has been active in the Jackson Hole market, selling legacy properties since 2009—reinforcing the firm’s long-standing presence and track record in one of the country’s most competitive luxury markets. Notable sales include the Grand Teton Estate, ranked one of the top three most spectacular ski homes in America by CNBC; the Bighorn Lodge, considered to be the most beautiful log home in Jackson Hole and the entire Rocky Mountain region; the Teton Valley Ranch, one of the most premier and storied ranch estates in the nation; Teton Run, a 40-acre retreat conceived by architect Tom Ward; and the Teton Canyon Ranch, an expansive 140-acre property with stunning views of the Grand Tetons and Idaho's sweeping Teton Valley; WYO Manor, a 22,000 square feet retreat on 17 acres; and the 640-acre Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge; among others.

Continuing to establish its position as the “go-to” brand, executing on a proven platform that eliminates uncertainty and delivers a desirable outcome for buyers, sellers, and agents of high-end real estate in an accelerated timeframe—commanding 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market—Concierge Auctions is the only firm successfully auctioning property above $20 million and currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate referred to as ‘The One’, which sold for $141 million, exceeding the firm’s prior world record for the highest residential price achieved at auction by nearly 50% and the highest sale for any property listed that year.

“Opportunities of this scale in Jackson Hole are exceptionally limited, particularly when they offer uninterrupted Grand Teton views,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Having advised on the sale of legacy land and ranch assets in this market for more than a decade, we understand how rare offerings like this resonate with buyers. This result underscores both the depth of demand for premier Western land holdings and the effectiveness of our process in identifying and activating that demand within a defined timeframe.”

"From the outset, there was a clear understanding that this offering was about scale, privacy, and legacy,” said Landino. "Presenting the parcels with optionality at auction allowed us to capture a broad range of interest, but ultimately, the ability to secure both properties as a unified estate resonated most strongly with the buyer. Working with Concierge Auctions surfaced that demand quickly and efficiently."

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Kyle Cutcliffe of Manual Media and Sargent Schutt.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

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