Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Named to EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2026 FindIt Top 40

Award underscores the company’s mission to rethink how brands show up on the trade show floor.

We’ve never set out to be just another exhibit house. Our goal has always been to give event marketers a better way to show up—one that’s strategic, flexible, and genuinely enjoyable to execute.” — Rhiannon Andersen, CMO and co-owner.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit Happy by Steelhead, a full-service exhibit partner known for designing strategic, high-impact trade show experiences, has been named to EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2026 FindIt Top 40 list, recognizing the top exhibit producers in North America. The full list was officially celebrated during EXHIBITORLIVE in Tampa, where honorees were recognized on-site following the initial announcement earlier this year. The full list can be viewed on EXHIBITOR Magazine’s website.

Fresh off a high-energy and successful EXHIBITORLIVE, where the Exhibit Happy team quite literally shook things up on the show floor with its interactive newsstand experience, the recognition carries even more weight.

“This year’s EXHIBITORLIVE was a whirlwind in the best way,” said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer at Exhibit Happy by Steelhead. “To be able to celebrate this recognition in person, alongside peers, partners, and clients, right after showcasing what we do best, made it incredibly meaningful.”

This annual list evaluates companies across more than 50 criteria, including design capabilities, innovation, service, and client satisfaction, making it one of the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarks.

“We’ve never set out to be just another exhibit house,” Rhiannon added. “Our goal has always been to give event marketers a better way to show up—one that’s strategic, flexible, and genuinely enjoyable to execute. Being named to the FindIt Top 40, and then bringing that energy to life at EXHIBITORLIVE, reinforces that the approach is working.”

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is built on an access-based model that replaces ownership with flexibility, helping brands create custom, design-forward exhibits without the burden of long-term assets. The result: scalable programs, more efficient budgets, and experiences that stay fresh across an entire event calendar.

But for the Exhibit Happy team, the work goes beyond logistics.

“We believe you don’t have a booth problem, you have a moment problem,” Rhiannon said. “Our job is to design for that moment. What does your audience need to feel? What does your brand need to achieve? Everything we build starts there.”

That philosophy was on full display at EXHIBITORLIVE, where the team’s presence emphasized storytelling, engagement, and fresh thinking—hallmarks of the Exhibit Happy approach.

Rather than leading with structure or specs, Exhibit Happy prioritizes strategy, human connection, and measurable outcomes, helping brands stand out, stay on strategy, and show up with confidence on the show floor.

At its core, Exhibit Happy operates as more than a vendor. The team positions itself as a collaborator and strategic partner, guiding clients through every phase of the exhibit process—from design and fabrication to show-site execution—with a focus on transparency, predictability, and results.

This recognition, celebrated live at one of the industry’s biggest stages, reinforces Exhibit Happy’s commitment to rethinking the exhibit experience—making it more effective, more sustainable, and better aligned with how modern brands operate today.

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an event marketing agency specializing in custom rental exhibits and high-impact trade show environments. The company partners with brands to deliver fresh exhibit experiences at every event while simplifying execution for marketing teams and providing exceptional client service. As a Certified B Corporation, Exhibit Happy integrates responsible practices and operational efficiency with unforgettable brand experiences.

For more information, visit exhibithappy.com

About EXHIBITOR Magazine FindIt Top 40

EXHIBITOR Magazine FindIt Top 40 is an annual list recognizing the top exhibit producers in North America, evaluated across more than 50 criteria, including capabilities, creativity, and client satisfaction.

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