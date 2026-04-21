Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Has Partnered with Chalice MD to offer its Members Group Health Insurance

Best Group Health Insurance for SMBs

VAHCC to offer its Members Fortune 500 Type Health and Retirement Benefits rarely accessible to small and mid-size businesses

We are leveling the playing field for small and mid-size businesses by giving them rarely accessible access to Fortune 500 type GROUP Health & Retirement Benefits” — Keith Gregg, CEO, Chalice MD

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Partners with Chalice MD to Expand Access to Affordable, Fortune 500-Level Health Benefits for Small and Mid-Size BusinessesThe Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (VAHCC) today announced a strategic partnership with Chalice MD to provide its members with access to comprehensive, cost-effective group health insurance solutions typically reserved for large Fortune 500 companies.Through this collaboration, VAHCC members—primarily small and mid-size businesses—will gain access to high-quality, affordable healthcare benefits designed to improve employee well-being while reducing overall costs.The program aims to level the playing field by delivering enterprise-level coverage options that have historically been out of reach for smaller employers.“Access to affordable, high-quality healthcare is one of the most critical challenges facing small and mid-size businesses today,” said Michel Zajur, CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “As we continue expanding our membership benefits, this partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our members.” By partnering with Chalice MD, we are strengthening our members’ ability to support their workforce while enhancing their capacity to compete and grow.”Chalice MD specializes in delivering modern healthcare solutions that combine transparent pricing, broad provider access, and tailored plan designs. This partnership will enable VAHCC members to offer benefits packages comparable to those of large corporations - helping attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive labor market.“Small and mid-size businesses deserve the same advantages as large enterprises when it comes to healthcare,” said Keith Gregg, CEO at Chalice MD. “We are proud to partner with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring scalable, affordable, and high-quality group health solutions to its diverse and growing membership base.”Key benefits of the partnership include:• Access to group health plans with competitive, transparent pricing with average savings between 30-40%• Comprehensive coverage options comparable to Fortune 500 offerings• Free 401k Retirement Plans• Free Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI)• Free Cyber Liability Insurance• No minimum of covered insured or participation• Human Resources and support• Enhanced ability to recruit and retain employees• Open enrollment all the timeThe program is expected to roll out to VAHCC members beginning in May 2026 , with educational resources and enrollment support provided to ensure a seamless transition.For more information about this partnership or to learn how to enroll, please visit https://ChaliceMD.com or contact keith@chalicemd.com.________________________________________About the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceThe Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to empowering Hispanic-owned businesses and businesses at large, fostering economic growth across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Through advocacy, education, and access to resources, the Chamber serves as a bridge connecting the broader business community with opportunities to engage and succeed in Virginia’s expanding Hispanic market.About Chalice MDChalice MD is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions focused on delivering affordable, transparent, and high-quality care options for employers and their teams.________________________________________Media Contact:Keith GreggCEOChalice MD858-357-3097keith@chalicemd.com

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