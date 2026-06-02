American IRA Hosts Feras Moussa for Webinar on Navigating Multifamily Investing in Today’s Market

Learn how experienced investors are managing risk and identifying opportunities in today’s multifamily market.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Feras Moussa, Co-Founder of Disrupt Equity. The session will focus on how investors can navigate multifamily real estate investing in today’s evolving market environment.With a portfolio of more than 6,000 units and over $1 billion in assets under management, Moussa will share insights into how experienced investors are approaching the current market cycle. The webinar will examine how shifting interest rates, supply and demand dynamics, and broader economic conditions are influencing multifamily investments.The discussion will also cover key challenges facing investors, including financing constraints, rising expenses, and market uncertainty, while highlighting where opportunities are emerging. Attendees will gain perspective on how capital is being deployed strategically and how to approach deals with a more disciplined and informed mindset.In addition, the session will provide guidance on evaluating both investment opportunities and sponsors, helping investors identify potential risks, assess underwriting assumptions, and make more confident decisions.This webinar is intended for investors seeking a clearer understanding of today’s multifamily landscape and how to position themselves for long-term success.What You’ll Learn:1. Why Multifamily NowOverview of the current market cycle, including the impact of interest rates, supply, and demand, and why multifamily continues to attract investor interest.2. Risks & Opportunities in Today’s MarketDiscussion of key challenges such as financing, expenses, and uncertainty, along with areas where investors are identifying opportunities.3. How to Evaluate Deals & SponsorsIntroduction to evaluating underwriting, identifying red flags, and assessing sponsors based on track record, communication, and alignment.Event: June 3rd at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/63-webinar Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

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