LDa Architecture & Interiors Announces Leadership Promotions Following 2024 Transition to Employee Ownership

LDa Architecture & Interiors is pleased to announce the promotion of Erin Tracey (right) to Principal and Carter Williams (left) to Associate Principal.

Following its transition to employee ownership, LDa Architecture & Interiors promotes Erin Tracey and Carter Williams amid firm growth.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LDa Architecture & Interiors announces the promotion of Erin Tracey to Principal and Carter Williams to Associate Principal. These appointments follow the firm’s transition to a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) structure in 2024 and reflect the firm’s continued growth and investment in leadership from within.Founded in 1992, LDa Architecture & Interiors is a Boston-based firm offering integrated architecture and interior design services across residential, multifamily, mission-driven, and hospitality projects. Since becoming employee-owned, the firm has continued to strengthen its leadership structure to support long-term, sustainable growth and an expanding body of work.“Erin Tracey, our new Principal, and Carter Williams, our new Associate Principal, have long been significant leaders and creative forces at LDa,” said Treff LaFleche, Co-Founder of LDa Architecture & Interiors. “Their contributions have helped sustain and expand our reach and reputation across both architecture and interior design. Their ability to manage all aspects of the design and construction process makes them trusted partners to clients and collaborators, as well as important mentors within our studio. Erin and Carter represent the kind of seasoned, inspiring leaders we are proud to elevate as we look to the future of our newly employee-owned firm.”“Erin and Carter have each emerged as design and thought leaders across our markets, from custom single-family homes to multifamily housing and hospitality,” added Douglas Dick, Co-Founder of LDa Architecture & Interiors. “Their work has been recognized in publications including Boston Home and New England Home, as well as through awards and industry engagement. They have led design seminars on topics such as integrating art into the home, aging in place, and accessibility, and are currently leading projects across metro Boston, New York City, Cape Cod, New Hampshire, and Vermont.”Erin Tracey, Principal, Interior DesignerErin Tracey’s strategic, design-forward approach shapes environments across residential, multifamily, and hospitality markets. Her work reflects a deep understanding of each client’s goals, aspirations, and identity, grounded in thoughtful space planning, innovative use of materials and technologies, and a clear, cohesive design vision.Prior to joining LDa, Erin spent over a decade in restaurant and hospitality design, leading complex projects for some of the region’s most notable venues and coordinating teams of developers, owners, investors, and specialty consultants. Since joining the firm, she has expanded her focus to include high-end residential interiors, where she designs spaces that are both highly functional and enduring.Carter Williams, AIA, LEED, Associate Principal, ArchitectCarter Williams focuses on residential design, building strong relationships with the individuals and families she works with to create thoughtful, highly personalized homes. She is passionate about demystifying the design process—empowering clients to articulate their vision and collaborating closely through the construction process to design into reality.Her work spans a wide range of project types and styles, from new construction to carefully considered renovations, and from historic 18th-century farmhouses to modern urban residences. Carter is an active member of Save Venice Boston and a supporter of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.About LDa Architecture & Interiors, Inc.Founded in 1992, LDa Architecture & Interiors is an employee-owned, integrated architecture and interior design studio dedicated to making spaces that nurture and transform the human spirit. The firm’s award-winning work spans a diverse range of project types, from residential to cultural and mission-driven organizations.LDa’s design approach is defined by a collaborative process that embraces ideas, people, shared learning, service, sustainability, and a deep respect for place and context.LDa continues to advance a practice grounded in thoughtful, well-crafted design, balancing vision, cost, and constructability while strengthening a culture of shared ownership, collaboration, and long-term impact.For more information on LDa, please visit www.lda-architects.com

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