The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Gabriel Nemiroff as Chief Operations Office

Gabriel Nemiroff Appointed Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Gabriel Nemiroff, named Chief Operations Officer (COO), will also continue to serve in his current capacity as the Director of Education.

I am excited to help streamline our efforts so that every visitor, student, and staff member can fully engage with the powerful history and future of the Atomic Age.” — Gabriel Nemiroff, COO

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the promotion of Gabriel Nemiroff to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO). Nemiroff, who joined the museum in July 2024, will also continue to serve in his current capacity as the Director of Education.Since joining the Museum, Nemiroff has been a driving force behind several high-impact initiatives that have expanded the institution's reach and reinforced its commitment to STEM education. His promotion to COO recognizes his exceptional ability to translate strategic vision into operational excellence.In his dual role, Nemiroff will oversee the Museum’s day-to-day operations, focusing on internal processes, team performance, and operational efficiency to support the institution's mission. He will continue to lead the education department while managing the museum’s renowned "Science is Everywhere" camps, educational outreach, and curriculum development.“Gabe has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to lead with both heart and precision,” said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the Museum. “His work as Director of Education has already transformed our outreach, and his promotion to Chief Operations Officer is a natural progression. Gabe is an excellent choice for this role because he possesses the rare combination of educational insight and operational grit needed to ensure our museum thrives as we grow to meet the needs of our community.”Nemiroff’s tenure as Director of Education has been marked by significant milestones, including:• Mission Fission: A landmark program ensuring all 8th-grade students in Albuquerque Public Schools have the opportunity to experience a museum field trip.• Nuclear by Mail Kits: A specialized initiative providing free radiation and nuclear energy education kits to middle and high schools serving Indigenous students and communities.• Innovative Summer Camps: Strengthening the museum's year-long camp series with new, cutting-edge STEM themes.“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of Chief Operations Officer while continuing to champion our educational mission,” said Gabriel Nemiroff. “My goal has always been to lead our programs from good to great. Now, I look forward to applying that same dedication to our entire operational framework. I am excited to help streamline our efforts so that every visitor, student, and staff member can fully engage with the powerful history and future of the Atomic Age.”Before joining the Museum, Nemiroff spent over 15 years in formal education. He previously served as a member of the leadership team, Title I Coordinator, and Department Chair at the Albuquerque Talent Development Academy. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rutgers University and a Master of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of New Mexico.###About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is the only congressionally chartered museum in its field. A Smithsonian Affiliate, the museum provides an objective venue for the study of the people, events, and science that shaped the nuclear age.

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