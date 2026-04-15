Birmingham's Hinkle Roofing Recognized as a 2026 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner

Family-owned company has provided roofing, siding, and window services since 1908

The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest.” — Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Hinkle Roofing

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hinkle Roofing, a family-owned home services company serving Birmingham and the surrounding area, announced today that it has been recognized as a GAF 2026 President’s Club Awards winner.

Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, awards its top-tier Master Elite® contractors who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality service and industry leadership, with the highest honor available: the President's Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country.

"We are honored to be recognized by one of our most important partners, GAF," said Bob Baker, Owner and President of Hinkle Roofing. "Just as our own company has built trusting relationships with the families we have served for more than a century, GAF has earned the respect of customers by creating quality products that are backed by great service.”

“The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest,” says Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “This award is reserved for the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to maintaining the highest standards for their employees and every customer they serve.”

GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, have a proven reputation, and be committed to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor.

About Hinkle Roofing

Hinkle Roofing has served multiple generations of Birmingham-area families since its founding in 1908. The company provides comprehensive exterior home services, addressing common homeowner needs such as storm-related roof damage, aging siding that requires replacement, and outdated windows that reduce energy efficiency. Hinkle Roofing continues to operate under local ownership, and its longevity in the market reflects an ongoing relationship with local families and its role in the Birmingham business community. For more information, visit www.hinkleroofing.com.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners, and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

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