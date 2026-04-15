Dr. Venkata L. Buddharaju’s New Book Makes the Case for Bringing Back Bedtime

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Venkata L. Buddharaju’s New Book Makes the Case for Bringing Back BedtimeIn a culture that praises availability at all hours, bedtime often shows up as a leftover. Sleep is something people “try to get,” not something they actively protect. Sleep specialist Dr. Venkata L. Buddharaju believes that this quiet shift has consequences that reach far beyond a few yawns.Dr. Buddharaju’s Sleep Easy with Natural Methods aims to address the habits that turned bedtime from a ritual into a rushed transition. The book opens with a simple observation. Most people treat the hours before bed as if they do not matter. They expect their brain to leap from the intensity of a screen straight into deep rest. When that transition fails, they blame stress, age, or vague insomnia, and many feel tempted to reach for a stronger fix.Instead of chasing a single solution, the book suggests that readers treat bedtime as a daily practice, similar to brushing teeth or preparing meals. Dr. Buddharaju guides readers to build in small cues throughout the evening that tell the brain and body what is coming. Dimming lights, reducing stimulating content, finishing meals earlier, and setting a consistent “no more work” time are all presented as realistic steps that can be adapted to different lifestyles. Sleep Easy with Natural Methods offers a different path. Short journaling exercises, controlled breathing, listening to music while walking in nature, and quiet mental routines are described in practical, nontechnical terms. The author also highlights the importance of a diet that promotes and inhibits better sleep. The goal is not to eliminate thoughts and routines, but to shift the mind out of crisis mode so the body can downshift with it.Sleep Easy with Natural Methods arrives at a moment when burnout and anxiety are common topics in workplaces, schools, and homes. The book connects these broader conversations to something concrete that readers can influence every day.By presenting sleep as a skill that can be improved through natural, repeatable habits, Sleep Easy with Natural Methods gives readers a way to reclaim their nights without uprooting their entire lives.Sleep Easy with Natural Methods is now available in print and digital formats.About the AuthorDr. Venkata L. Buddharaju is a fellowship-trained physician at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, and director of the Sleep Disorders Center and Clinic at Thorek Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, he has spent over two decades helping patients improve their sleep with natural methods alongside traditional care.He holds multiple medical-device patents, has published clinical research in medical journals, and has helped shape high-quality patient-care policies. Dr. Buddharaju believes the future of effective healthcare lies in balancing natural healing practices with evidence-based medicine.

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