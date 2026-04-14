Canadian Defencetech Initiative Selects Ottawa Infotainment to Build Next-Generation Ruggedized Compute Platform

Defense Initiative led by Convergence X, Leverages DragonFire Pro for Secure, Mission-Critical Defense Applications

This initiative is a strong example of what can happen when Canadian engineering, hardware, and software capabilities come together to solve real-world defense challenges” — Ben Seaman, President of Convergence X

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergence X has selected Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) to develop a next-generation, defense-focused variant of its DragonFire Pro platform as part of a defense initiative led by Convergence X. The initiative will integrate Ottawa Infotainment’s ruggedized, secure, and modular compute platform designed specifically for mission-critical defense environments.The collaboration comes at a time when Canada is accelerating its ambition to become a global leader in defense innovation. With initiatives such as Invest Ottawa’s Defence Innovation Hub and broader national efforts to strengthen sovereign capabilities, there is a growing need for domestically developed, secure, and field-ready embedded systems.A Growing Industry Need: Modern Compute for Defencetech EnvironmentsDefense systems are rapidly evolving toward software-defined architectures. Across tactical vehicles, unmanned systems, and deployable command infrastructure, modern platforms require:・High-performance, consolidated compute・Ruggedized hardware for extreme environments・Cybersecurity-first system design・Safety-critical visualization and control systems・Long lifecycle support with sovereign controlTraditional defense electronics, often built on fragmented and legacy architectures, are increasingly unable to meet these requirements.This initiative brings together Convergence X’s leadership in defense-focused systems with Ottawa Infotainment’s software-defined compute platform to address this gap.The Solution: Platform Powered by DragonFire ProUnder this collaboration, Ottawa Infotainment (Oi) will deliver a specialized variant of DragonFire Pro tailored to the requirements of the defense initiative led by Convergence X.Key Capabilities Include:・Ruggedized Display System: Engineered for extreme climates and high-vibration environments, enabling reliable operation in field and tactical deployments.・IP67-Rated Aluminum Rugged Controller: A sealed, industrial-grade enclosure designed to withstand water, dust, and environmental stress, ensuring durability in austere conditions.・Cybersecurity-Focused Software Architecture: The platform runs a customized DragonFire OS built on the QNX hypervisor, enabling secure partitioning between safety-critical and application domains.Integrated with DiSTI’s safety-critical software, the system delivers high-performance, secure human-machine interfaces for mission-critical use cases.This architecture provides:・Deterministic real-time performance・Hypervisor-enforced domain isolation・Hardened, secure software stack・Long-term maintainability・Modular scalability across deploymentsJonathan Hacker, Chief Technology Officer at Ottawa Infotainment, commented:“Defense applications require a fundamentally different design approach. Systems must be resilient, secure, and predictable under all conditions. By combining DragonFire Pro hardware with QNX-based virtualization and safety-critical HMI software, we’re delivering a platform that meets those requirements while still enabling modern software-defined flexibility.”Platform Reveal and Upcoming MilestonesThe platform will be formally unveiled in Kanata at the launch of Ottawa Infotainment’s new headquarters, marking a key milestone in the collaboration.Additional details surrounding the broader defense initiative will be revealed at the CANSEC Conference on May 27, 2026 in Ottawa.Built in Canada, for Canada’s Defense FutureThis initiative reflects a broader shift toward building sovereign defense capabilities within Canada. As the country invests in domestic innovation and secure supply chains, efforts like this demonstrate how Canadian companies can collaborate to deliver world-class defense technologies.Ben Seaman, President of Convergence X, added:“Canada is at an inflection point in defense innovation. There is a clear mandate to build secure, sovereign systems domestically. This initiative is a strong example of what can happen when Canadian engineering, hardware, and software capabilities come together to solve real-world defense challenges.”The platform is designed to serve as a scalable foundation for a wide range of defense and dual-use applications, enabling rapid deployment and long-term adaptability.About Convergence XConvergence X is a Canadian engineering and product development company specializing in advanced hardware systems, ruggedized enclosures, and integrated platforms for automotive, industrial, and defense applications.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment builds next-generation embedded compute platforms, domain controllers, and software-defined architectures for automotive, industrial, and defense applications. The company specializes in consolidated computing, safety-critical systems, virtualization-based operating environments, and production-grade HMI development built on DragonFire OS.Media Contact:Jason Kennedy – Ottawa Infotainment Inc.Phone: +1 613-458-5070 x510Email: info@ottawainfotainment.com

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