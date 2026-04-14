KeifeRx CEO Chris Hoyt to Speak at the 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit in Boston

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeifeRx, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing oral, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Chris Hoyt will be speaking at the 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit, taking place April 28–29, 2026 at the Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, MA.The Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit ( https://cns-partnering.com/ ) brings together global pharma heads of business development and asset scouting, innovative biotech C-level executives and BD leaders across neuroscience and central nervous system diseases, as well as investors and venture capital leaders focused on neuroscience investments. The event is strategically designed to facilitate high-impact, in-person partnering meetings in a focused setting.At the summit, Mr. Hoyt plans to highlight KeifeRx’s pipeline of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including its lead asset KFRX03, a selective c-ABL, DDR1 and c-KIT inhibitor in development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.“The Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit is an outstanding venue for connecting with pharma, biotech, and investor leaders who are shaping the future of CNS drug development,” said Chris Hoyt, CEO of KeifeRx. “I am excited to have the opportunity to present our unique pipeline of highly brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors that upregulate autophagy to clear toxic proteins, reduce neuroinflammation, and repair blood vessels in the brain. We have a number of programs available for partnering, and I look forward to sharing our progress with potential partners and collaborators at this important event.”Event Details• 2nd Annual Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit — April 28–29, 2026 — Revere Hotel Boston Common, Boston, MA ( https://cns-partnering.com/ About KeifeRxKeifeRx is a privately held, biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated pipeline of oral, brain-penetrant kinase inhibitors that restore autophagy, reduce neuroinflammation, and repair vascular damage in neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead candidate, KFRX03, is in development for the treatment of dementia, with additional programs targeting Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other CNS disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology related to the use of kinase inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with KeifeRx co-founder Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., named as one of three inventors. KeifeRx has an exclusive license to intellectual property from Georgetown University. KeifeRx is based in Washington, D.C. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com

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