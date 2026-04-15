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More Than 3,000 Chicagoland Families Have Found Answers Through The Goldman Center of Chicago

A photo of a smiling woman wearing a blue shirt.

Dr. Stephanie Borjas Clark, licensed clinical psychologist at The Goldman Center of Chicago.

The Goldman Center of Chicago

The Goldman Center of Chicago provides pediatric diagnostic evaluations across the Chicagoland area.

A woman is smiling while touching her head with both hands. There is the back of a child also touching his head with his hands.

Every assessment is led by the child, guided by our team.

Since 2020, The Goldman Center has provided pediatric diagnostic evaluations to help families better understand their child's developmental needs.

Getting a diagnosis for your child is a lot to process. We built The Goldman Center so families could get answers quickly, from people who actually explain what those answers mean.”
— Idar Lamo
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goldman Center of Chicago, the diagnostic branch of CST Academy, has completed evaluations for more than 3,000 families across the Chicago area since opening in 2020. For many of those families, a Goldman Center evaluation was the first step toward understanding their child's needs, and the beginning of a path to the right support.

The Goldman Center specializes in comprehensive assessments for autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, developmental delays, and learning disabilities. Its team of psychologists works closely with families throughout the evaluation process, providing not just a diagnosis but clear guidance on what comes next. Both organizations are built around the same belief: that families deserve a clear path forward after an evaluation, not just a report. When a child needs ongoing therapy, families are connected with providers best suited to their needs, and for many, that is CST Academy, where ABA, speech, occupational, and physical therapy are available close to home.

That connection between diagnosis and treatment is intentional. Families do not have to search for next steps on their own. The clinical teams at Goldman and CST Academy communicate directly, which means children can move from evaluation into therapy without the delays that often follow a new diagnosis.

"Getting a diagnosis for your child is a lot to process. We built The Goldman Center so families could get answers quickly, from people who actually explain what those answers mean. Connecting them to therapy from there is just the next logical step," said Idar Lamo, CEO.

In 2025 alone, The Goldman Center completed more than 800 evaluations, a number that reflects growing awareness of pediatric diagnostic services across the region and the organization's reputation for accessibility and care. "The goal has always been for families to leave here with more than a report. They leave knowing what their child needs and where to go from here," said Ashley Rabell, Director of Clinic Development.

As demand for pediatric diagnostic services continues to grow across the Chicago area, The Goldman Center remains focused on what it has prioritized since day one: getting families the answers they need, and ensuring every child has a clear path to the support that follows.

Samantha Duff
Therapy News
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More Than 3,000 Chicagoland Families Have Found Answers Through The Goldman Center of Chicago

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