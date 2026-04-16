DPA Auctions Announces Strategic Partnership With Pennsylvania LICA

DPA partners with PA LICA

The Partnership Gives Land Improvement Contractors an American-Owned Auction Partner with Professional Valuations, Nationwide Reach, and Member-Only Benefits

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA Auctions, a trusted name in online equipment auctions for more than 50 years, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Pennsylvania Chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors of America (PA LICA). This collaboration will give PA LICA members exclusive access to DPA’s nationwide network of qualified buyers, professional equipment valuation services, and full-service auction expertise—helping contractors buy and sell heavy equipment with confidence and added profitability.

Through this partnership, PA LICA members can turn idle or underused excavation, grading, drainage, and site preparation equipment into working capital—without the hassle of managing a private sale. DPA Auctions handles the entire process from start to finish, including professional valuations, targeted marketing to serious buyers, online auction hosting through its proprietary Live Auction Board technology, and secure payment processing. The result is a fast, transparent selling experience designed to maximize returns for contractors who depend on their equipment to earn a living.

“PA LICA members are the backbone of land improvement across Pennsylvania—grading, excavating, drainage, site work—and their equipment is what makes it all possible,” said Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer at DPA Auctions. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that has championed conservation-minded contractors since 1950. This collaboration connects their members to DPA’s nationwide buyer network, professional valuations, and the kind of hands-on auction service that only comes from a family-run company with more than half a century in the business.”

DPA Auctions shares PA LICA’s commitment to supporting the contractors who build and maintain the infrastructure that communities depend on. Together, the two organizations will offer member-only benefits, special auction programs, and educational opportunities to help land improvement contractors make informed decisions about equipment management and financial planning.

“Our members invest heavily in the equipment that drives their businesses, and having a reliable way to manage those assets matters,” said Joanie Micsky, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Chapter of LICA. “Partnering with DPA Auctions gives our contractors a trusted outlet to convert equipment into capital that can be reinvested into their operations. DPA’s approach—American-owned, full-service, and built on five decades of auction experience—is a perfect fit for the contractors we serve.”

This partnership continues DPA’s growing roster of strategic alliances with industry-leading associations and organizations.

About Pennsylvania LICA

The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors of America is an organization of earth moving contractors dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. Founded as part of the national LICA organization established in 1950, PA LICA members provide a wide range of services including grading, excavating, drainage, landscaping, paving, wetland development, and site preparation across Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.pennsylvanialica.com.

About DPA Auctions

DPA Auctions connects equipment owners to a nationwide network of serious bidders, ensuring equipment sells quickly and profitably. Backed by over five decades of auction experience and independently American-owned, DPA provides professional valuations, targeted marketing, and seamless transactions that deliver top-dollar results. Learn more at www.dpaauctions.com.

Contact Information

Pennsylvania LICA

Joanie Micsky, Executive Director

Phone: 724-866-1082

Email: pennsylvanialica@gmail.com

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