NAGR partners with Right To Bear as self-defense legal costs rise for gun owners

Partnership expands access to legal protection after lawful self-defense incidents

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Gun Rights announced a new partnership with Right To Bear , a self-defense legal protection membership provider, as gun owners increasingly face costly legal challenges following lawful acts of self-defense.Through the partnership, NAGR members can receive 15% off a recurring Right To Bear membership by using promo code NAGR at signup. A portion of membership fees also will support NAGR’s advocacy efforts to defend Second Amendment rights nationwide.NAGR is known for advancing constitutional protections for gun owners through legislative advocacy, grassroots mobilization, and legal challenges. Organization leaders said this partnership addresses another concern for firearm owners: the financial and legal consequences that can follow even legally justified self-defense.- Self-defense incidents may still trigger police investigations, criminal charges, civil lawsuits, and significant attorney fees.- Right To Bear memberships provide benefits including:- Criminal and civil defense protection covering 100% of attorney fees- 24/7/365 attorney-answered emergency hotline- Firearm replacement after law enforcement seizure- Lost wage protection for required legal obligations- Additional self-defense legal support benefits"Protecting the Second Amendment means more than defending rights in legislatures and courtrooms across the country. It also means making sure responsible Americans have access to legal support if they are ever forced to defend themselves," said Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights. "This partnership helps address that need."The collaboration reflects growing interest among firearm owners in preparing not only for self-defense situations themselves, but also for the legal aftermath that may follow."Right To Bear exists to support responsible gun owners during some of the most difficult moments they may ever face," said Perry Orth, Vice President, Right To Bear. "We are proud to partner with NAGR to expand awareness of these protections."For more information about the partnership or to enroll in a Right To Bear membership, visit https://protectwithbear.com/partners/nagr About Right To BearRight To Bear is the nation's premier self-defense legal protection organization. Our membership plans are built for individuals, families, Houses of Worship, and law enforcement. Members receive 24/7 access to attorneys, upfront legal defense, educational content, red flag protection, lost-wages, and more. A Right To Bear membership delivers affordable legal protection to our members when it matters most, before and after a self-defense incident.About National Association for Gun RightsThe National Association for Gun Rights is a 501(c)(4) organization headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, dedicated to defending the Second Amendment and fighting for the rights of peaceable Americans to keep and bear arms. Since its founding in 2001, NAGR has worked to hold anti-gun politicians accountable and promote maximum individual liberty by mobilizing more than 4.5 million members and grassroots activists nationwide.

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