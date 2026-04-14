Dirt Legal Announces Brand Growth Milestones and 2026 Supercross Activation

Company highlights: Inc. 5000 recognition, expanding services, VIP registration, anonymous LLCs, off-road custom plates, and nationwide growth.

At Dirt Legal, our job is to simplify a process that can feel overwhelming, and our growth reflects how much customers value that support."” — Ashley Pereira, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and Business Development

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dirt Legal today announced its latest expansion across services, operations, and brand presence, highlighting its recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies, expanding service milestones, and a new motorsports activation tied to the 2026 Supercross season.The company’s growth story reflects both increasing customer demand and a broader effort to strengthen its public brand presence. Dirt Legal was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for two consecutive years, ranking No. 2,004 in 2024 and No. 771 in 2025, underscoring the company’s expansion and market traction.Dirt Legal also continues to reference growing service milestones across its public-facing materials. Having serviced over 80,000 vehicles as of December 2025, this expansion led to the launch of its sister brand, Ride Legal , to assist with additional vehicle types and registration scenarios as the company scales.Central to this growth is the introduction of Dirt Legal’s VIP Registration experience, a fully managed solution. Built around a simple promise of “everything handled,” VIP Registration provides one payment, one point of contact, and complete oversight from start to finish. From registration and titling to temporary tags, entity setup, and custom plate handling, every step is handled behind the scenes by a dedicated specialist. The result is a faster, more private, and entirely hands-off path to vehicle ownership, available across all 50 states and built to handle all vehicle scenarios.In parallel, the company has expanded its privacy-focused capabilities through Anonymous LLC Formation, now available as a standalone offering. By integrating ownership documentation and custom operating agreements into a single, structured system, Dirt Legal is broadening access to privacy-first ownership while maintaining consistency across jurisdictions.Beyond services, Dirt Legal recently announced its entry into the 2026 Supercross season , reinforcing its connection to racing and performance-driven audiences.As part of its expanding footprint, Dirt Legal has introduced Team Ride Legal , a championship-winning offshore racing team that brings the Ride Legal brand into a high-performance, high-visibility environment. Competing at the highest level of offshore racing, the team reflects the same focus on precision, execution, and consistency that defines Dirt Legal’s operational approach—strengthening brand credibility while increasing national exposure.“At Dirt Legal, our job is to simplify a process that can feel overwhelming, and our growth reflects how much customers value that support,” said Ashley Pereira, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and Business Development. “Our Inc. 5000 recognition, service growth, and Supercross activation reflect the strength of our brand and the trust we’ve built with customers nationwide.”As Dirt Legal continues to expand, the company is solidifying its position as a category leader in vehicle registration, delivering streamlined nationwide solutions backed by scaled infrastructure, privacy-focused offerings, and a performance-driven approach trusted by vehicle owners, enthusiasts, and businesses.About Dirt LegalDirt Legal helps customers register and title vehicles across the United States, with a focus on specialty, off-road, and difficult registration scenarios. The company serves vehicle owners, enthusiasts, and businesses seeking compliant, efficient solutions for registration and titling needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.