Saint Peter’s University Hospital’s Adult Emergency Department Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Achieving Certified Autism Center™ status reflects our dedication to providing safe, inclusive, and compassionate care for adults with autism.” — Janine Brys, MSN, RN, FN-CSA, CEN, nurse manager

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robert and Joan Campbell Adult Emergency Department at Saint Peter’s University Hospital has achieved certification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This recognition highlights the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive care for adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and sensory sensitivities. The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, which includes the Dorothy B. Hersh Pediatric Emergency Department, is also a Certified Autism Center™.

To earn this designation, all adult emergency department clinicians completed a 14-hour autism-specific training course, which includes an exam. IBCCES also conducted an on-site review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to enhance accessibility. The program equips healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to better understand the communication styles, sensory needs, and behavioral cues of autistic patients. This training helps staff reduce patient stress and create a more supportive, patient-centered environment in the emergency department.

The adult emergency department has implemented several key features to improve the experience of autistic patients, including:

- Calming Aquarium Display: A tube-shaped aquarium with gently moving plastic fish and soft water sounds provides a soothing visual environment that helps reduce anxiety, support emotional regulation, and manage sensory overload.

- Interactive Sensory Projector: Engaging, movement-based activities offer structured distraction during wait times. Patients can participate independently or with a caregiver, releasing energy in a controlled way while practicing self-regulation and focus.

- Personalized Fidget Menu: A selection of sensory items allows patients to choose what works best for them. With different sizes, textures, and movement types, this empowers patients to self-regulate and feel more comfortable during their visit.

“Visiting an emergency department can be stressful and scary for both patients and their families. Achieving Certified Autism Center™ status reflects our dedication to providing safe, inclusive, and compassionate care for adults with autism,” said Janine Brys, MSN, RN, FN-CSA, CEN, nurse manager of Adult Emergency Services at Saint Peter’s University Hospital. “We are proud to offer an environment where patients and their families feel understood and supported, even in a high-stress setting.”

“Saint Peter’s University Hospital’s Adult Emergency Department achieving Certified Autism Center™ designation marks a powerful step forward in creating a more inclusive, responsive healthcare environment for all patients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This milestone reflects a deep dedication to equipping staff with the training and tools needed to better serve individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, ultimately enhancing the experience for patients, families, and the broader community.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training, and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and specific renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity, Saint Peter’s University Hospital participates in the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. The app provides individuals real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for those with a variety of disabilities.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

To learn more about Saint Peter’s adult emergency department, visit saintpetershcs.com/emergencydept.



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About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



About Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. Saint Peter’s, which received its seventh consecutive designation as a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2025, and its first Magnet with Distinction®, is also a state-designated children’s hospital and regional perinatal center, and a regional specialist in diabetes, gastroenterology, head and neck surgery, oncology, orthopedics, and women’s services. Saint Peter’s has Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care and Level IV Maternal Levels of Care Verification from the Joint Commission. Saint Peter’s is the recipient of the Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses for the adult intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac progressive care unit and the pediatric intensive care unit. The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital provides families with access to a full range of pediatric specialties, including a nationally recognized Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, pediatric surgery and orthopedic surgery featuring innovative anterior scoliosis correction. The hospital has the state’s only hospital-based, midwifery-led birth center – the Mary V. O’Shea Birth Center, accredited by the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers. Saint Peter’s is a sponsor of residency programs in obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and internal medicine, and is a major clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Visit saintpetershcs.com or call 732.745.8600.

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