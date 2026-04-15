The Bank of Southside Virginia Unveils Community Board

Bank of Southside Virginia

New advisory group strengthens BSV’s commitment to local insight, relationships and long-term community vitality

The strength of our region has always come from the people who live and lead here.” — Will Clements, BSV Chairman, President and CEO

CARSON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bank of Southside Virginia (BSV) has launched its inaugural Community Board, a group of respected local leaders who will help guide the bank’s continued investment in the people, businesses and communities within its service region.

Rooted in BSV’s longstanding belief that banking should serve the community, the Community Board brings together a diverse mix of professionals representing key industries, perspectives and geographic areas across the region. The board will serve in an advisory capacity, offering insight into local economic conditions, identifying opportunities for community engagement and helping ensure the bank’s services align with the evolving needs of Southside Virginia.

“The strength of our region has always come from the people who live and lead here,” said Will Clements, BSV’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We are grateful to these outstanding individuals for stepping into this important role. Each member brings a deep understanding of their community and a shared commitment to its financial vitality. Their perspective will help us continue to grow in ways that reflect and support the people we serve.”



The inaugural board members are:

● Dr. John A. Clay, physician, Primary Health Group Appomattox – HCA

● Matthew B. Gillette, forester, Rock Springs Forestry

● Morgan Ingram, executive director of community development, Dinwiddie County

● Randy Pack, president, Smithfield Station, and managing partner, Pack Brothers Hospitality, LLC

● Ford Pugh, senior manager of business application support, Porex

● Sarah Wilkins, community manager, Rohoic Wood Apartments and Townhomes

BSV Community Board members were selected based on their leadership, professional expertise, strong community ties and ability to offer local perspectives. During quarterly meetings, the board will work closely with bank leadership to strengthen connections across the region. Members will also serve as ambassadors, helping foster relationships and identify ways the BSV can further support local initiatives and economic development efforts.

“Being a community bank means showing up, listening and responding to what matters most,” Clements said. “This board ensures we continue to do just that – with intention, with insight and with the voices of our communities at the table.”

Through the Community Board, BSV reinforces its commitment to being more than a financial institution – serving as a trusted partner dedicated to helping Southside Virginia’s families, farms, businesses and nonprofits thrive for generations to come.

ABOUT THE BANK OF SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA

Founded in 1905, The Bank of Southside Virginia (BSV) is the only locally owned and operated community bank serving Southside Virginia. Headquartered in Carson with 15 branches across the region, BSV delivers trusted financial solutions with a focus on personalized service, long-term relationships and local decision-making. For over a century, BSV has supported individuals, families, small businesses and farmers – helping communities grow while preserving the region’s heritage. As an independent institution deeply rooted in the communities it serves, BSV is built to serve, here to stay and committed to banking that goes beyond transactions – because at BSV, it’s about people. Learn more at www.bsvnet.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

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