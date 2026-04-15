One of the Hottest New Streaming Platforms, RAYD8.TV, Announces Its First Annual Film Festival

More than just a film festival, RAYD8 provides independent filmmakers with a direct pathway to global distribution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAYD8.TV , one of the hottest new streaming platforms to emerge on the entertainment scene, is proud to announce the launch of its First Annual RAYD8 Film Festival . Dedicated to celebrating independent filmmakers, podcasters, artists, and content creators, RAYD8 continues to expand its mission of empowering bold voices and delivering global distribution opportunities. More than just a film festival, RAYD8 provides independent filmmakers with a direct pathway to global distribution.Owner and CEO Gregg Sharp officially announced that the inaugural event will take place the weekend of September 18–19, 2026, in the picturesque coastal community of Marina del Rey, California “Celebrating talent is often reserved for studios and large corporate entities that use their platforms to promote their own,” said Sharp. “The RAYD8 Film Festival was developed to recognize those who strive for excellence and deliver meaningful stories to audiences eager to discover them. Our goal is to give creators a chance to be seen— especially those who may not yet have the recognition or accolades to be considered elsewhere. We are a serious platform for serious independent producers, directors, actors, and content creators to showcase their work in full color and value among their peers.”The festival will offer an immersive and dynamic experience designed to elevate independent storytelling. On Friday, September 18, the celebration begins with an exclusive Friday Night Mixer in Marina del Rey, where selected submissions will be showcased across dozens of screens at the host venue. The festivities continue on Saturday, September 19, featuring an informative industry panel and Q&A session with leading independent voices, followed by a red-carpet Awards Ceremony honoring category winners. The evening will conclude with a vibrant celebration along the beautiful Marina del Rey waterfront.Filmmakers and creators are encouraged to submit their projects via FilmFreeway to take advantage of early bird pricing. Early submissions will also qualify for the People’s Choice Award, which includes a $500 grant awarded to the project with the highest watch time on RAYD8.TV between July 1 and August 31, 2026.For more information, submissions, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Melissa CamachoEmail: melissa@readysetgofilms.comWebsite: www.rayd8tv.com or on https://filmfreeway.com/rayd8filmfestival About RAYD8.TVRAYD8.TV is a free, creator-driven streaming platform dedicated to showcasing independent films, series, podcasts, and original content from emerging and established storytellers around the world. Designed as both a discovery hub and a learning ecosystem, RAYD8 connects creators with global audiences while providing unparalleled opportunities for exposure, education, and distribution.Event Details:Friday Night Mixer September 18, 2026 at Coco Beach Bar and Grill 404 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292Film Festival September 19, 2026 Hilton Garden Inn Los Angeles Marina Del Rey 4200 Admiralty Way Marina del Rey, California 90292

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