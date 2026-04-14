What Actually Happens to Consciousness After Death? New Book Presents the First Evidence-Based Map

Brendan D. Murphy, Consciousness Researcher and Author Reverse Engineering The Afterlife by Brendan D. Murphy The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality by Brendan D. Murphy

Brendan D. Murphy presents the CTM; the first map of post-mortem consciousness, drawing on NDE research, reincarnation studies and cross-tradition analysis.

One of the best synthesis books on this sort of material I have ever read. Actually, no — it WAS the best.” — Mark Jeffrey

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consciousness researcher and author Brendan D. Murphy has opened pre-orders for Reverse Engineering the Afterlife —the second volume in The Grand Illusion series and the first book to present a structured, cross-tradition model of how consciousness moves through post-mortem states, built from evidence, not belief.Where The Grand Illusion (Book 1) established the scientific and philosophical case that consciousness is not produced by the brain, Reverse Engineering the Afterlife maps what follows: what actually happens when biological death occurs, and why neither religious tradition nor materialist science has given a complete account of it. What emerges is a set of recurring transition dynamics that appear independent of belief, culture, or expectation.The book introduces the Consciousness Transition Model (CTM)—a framework Murphy has developed over 23 years of research into near-death experience studies, esoteric cross-tradition literature, and depth psychology. The CTM is not a cosmology or a belief system. It identifies the structural mechanics that recur across traditions, languages, and research streams once surface symbolism is stripped away.Fellow consciousness researcher Nick Sambrook, who reviewed the manuscript before publication, calls it "an important, groundbreaking understanding that everyone will want to read."What the research shows—and what it doesn'tThe strongest evidence for consciousness surviving physical death now spans four independent research streams: near-death experience studies documenting veridical perception under conditions of minimal or absent brain activity (Pim van Lommel, Bruce Greyson, Sam Parnia), terminal lucidity research demonstrating the return of coherent cognition before death, reincarnation case studies with verified past-life memories in children (Ian Stevenson, Jim Tucker), and related anomalous cognition data, including out-of-body experiences and veridical perception cases.No single study settles the question conclusively. The cumulative evidential weight, Murphy argues, warrants serious structural engagement—not dismissal, and not uncritical acceptance of any tradition's symbolic account.About the Consciousness Transition ModelThe CTM is the first systematic attempt to build a cross-tradition map of post-mortem consciousness states from the evidence up rather than from doctrine down—challenging both materialist dismissals of survival and overly simplistic spiritual narratives. It identifies recurring structural patterns reported across otherwise incompatible traditions and modern case data, suggesting a shared underlying process rather than culturally constructed interpretation.Key propositions the CTM addresses:- What the consistent structural features of near-death experiences reveal about early post-mortem states—and why they are best understood as transition mechanics rather than final destination.- Why post-mortem environments appear to be consciousness-responsive rather than fixed—and what the cross-tradition evidence for this actually consists of.- What identity, memory, and continuity of self mean in contexts where the biological substrate—the human body—has been removed.- Why the soul trap theory represents a consistent category error—what Murphy terms Archontic Misattribution.About the authorBrendan D. Murphy is a consciousness researcher and author based in Mexico with more than 23 years of experience investigating the intersection of consciousness science, esoteric tradition, and post-mortem research. His first book, The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality, has been praised as "the best synthesis book on this sort of material I have ever read" (Mark Jeffrey) and "a masterpiece" by Sol Luckman. Author of Is There Life After Death? Anthony Peake writes: "I cannot stress enough how much I enjoyed your book. A hugely well researched piece of work."Murphy has conducted research conversations with Raymond Moody (author of Life After Life, co-founder of IANDS) and Paul Perry. Originally from Australia, he has been published extensively in New Dawn Magazine and Nexus Magazine and has presented at international conferences, including Afterlife Explorers and Nexus Conference. His work has been endorsed by Alan Glassman of New Dawn Magazine, who described Murphy as "genius quality."Pre-order detailsReverse Engineering the Afterlife is available for pre-order now at brendandmurphy.com/pre-order/reverse-engineering-the-afterlife. The campaign closes April 21, 2026. Tiers include digital and physical editions, with higher tiers including access to six months of live monthly book club sessions with Brendan post-delivery.Review copies and interview requestsBrendan is available for interview ahead of the book's release. A curated excerpt package is available on request. Full review copies will be available before final delivery—register interest at press@brendandmurphy.com. Brendan travels to the United States quarterly and is available for podcast interviews, written Q&A, conference appearances, institutional talks, and media engagements.All media enquiries: press@brendandmurphy.com — brendandmurphy.comSelected praise for The Grand Illusion (Book 1)"He does a brilliant job of throwing back the rug — the depth and breadth of his bibliography is mind-boggling — and explaining how and why it all hangs together." —Eileen McKusick, Author of Tuning the Human Biofield and Electric Health"One of the best synthesis books on this sort of material I have ever read. Actually, no — it WAS the best." —Mark Jeffrey"A masterpiece. Murphy's fascinating, inspiring, and seminal work opens the door to a world of new creative possibilities — mind-blowing." —Sol Luckman, author of Conscious Healing"This young man is genius quality. No doubt about it. Skimming was impossible." —Alan Glassman, New Dawn Magazine"Brendan's ability to clearly articulate and integrate a wide range of esoteric and scientific concepts is like nothing I have ever seen or read before. I HIGHLY recommend this book." —Lisa Schwartz, Founder of the Comprehensive Resource Model, M.EdAbout the researchReverse Engineering the Afterlife draws on NDE research (van Lommel, Greyson, Parnia, Ring, Moody), reincarnation studies (Stevenson, Tucker), terminal lucidity, and anomalous cognition cases—placed in dialogue with Tibetan Buddhist bardo literature, Advaita Vedanta, Neoplatonism, Gnosticism, Theosophical models, depth psychology, altered-state research, systems theory, cybernetics, and phenomenological analysis. Murphy identifies structural correspondences across domains, isolating recurring features of post-mortem transition that appear independent of culture, belief, or interpretive overlay. The result is not a reinterpretation of existing theories, but a structural model derived from their points of convergence—one that reframes post-mortem experience as a lawful process rather than a matter of belief.

Reverse Engineering the Afterlife — What Actually Happens to Consciousness When You Die? Brendan D. Murphy Explains

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.