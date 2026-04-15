San Diego BMW Motorcycles Hosts Scenic Vintage Vibes Ride to Julian on April 18

Side by side on a twisting mountain curve with stunning vistas ahead — the perfect setting for the Vintage Vibes Ride to Julian on April 18. Coffee, donuts, and camaraderie await. Riders of every brand welcome.

The ride features a route through Crest, Lyons Valley and the Cuyamaca Mountains before concluding at Dudley's Bakery in Santa Ysabel. All riders welcome.

Spouses, partners, and newcomers to group riding are especially encouraged to participate and experience the camaraderie that defines the dealership.” — Tracy Donohue, General Manager, San Diego BMW Motorcycles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego BMW Motorcycles continues its popular 2026 Group Rides series with a picturesque journey to the historic mountain town of Julian on Saturday, April 18.Riders will meet at 8:45 a.m. at the dealership, 5673 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, Calif. 92123, for coffee and donuts. A safety briefing will follow, with departure scheduled for 9 a.m. The group will head through Crest and Lyons Valley before winding into the Cuyamaca Mountains and arriving in Julian. The ride concludes at Dudley's Bakery and Cafe in Santa Ysabel.This ride celebrates the classic appeal of BMW motorcycles while remaining fully inclusive. Riders of every brand — Harley, Honda, Ducati, or any two-wheeled machine — are warmly invited to join. Spouses, partners, and newcomers to group riding are especially encouraged to participate and experience the camaraderie that defines the dealership."Julian has always been a special destination for local riders, and this route delivers some of the best winding roads and mountain scenery Southern California has to offer," said Tracy Donohue, general manager. "Whether you're drawn to the vintage vibes, the stop at Dudley's Bakery and Cafe, or simply the chance to ride with a friendly group, we can't wait to share the road with you. All makes and models are welcome — come create some great memories with us."The approximately 110-mile round-trip route offers a mix of sweeping valley roads, forested climbs, and gentle twists through historic gold country. Casual post-ride time at Dudley's will give riders a chance to relax, enjoy refreshments, and swap stories.Highlights from the ride will be shared on the dealership’s Instagram YouTube , and Facebook channels. For ride details or to RSVP, call (858) 560-2453 or email marketing@sdbmwmc.com.About San Diego BMW MotorcyclesSan Diego BMW Motorcycles is the premier destination for BMW Motorrad riders in the San Diego region. The dealership offers sales, service and apparel for the ultimate riding experience and is dedicated to maintaining a welcoming community where adventure starts — and never stops. This announcement was prepared and distributed on behalf of San Diego BMW Motorcycles by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and PR agency.San Diego BMW MotorcyclesTroy Seyferth(858) 560-2453marketing@sdbmwmc.comMedia Inquiries

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