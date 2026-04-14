BrownTrout Publishers Unveils 2027 Automotive Calendar Collection in Exclusive Partnership with Ford, GM, and Stellantis

American Muscle Cars OFFICIAL | 2027 14 x 24 Inch (Hanging) Monthly Deluxe Wall Calendar | Foil Stamped Cover | Plastic-Free - This official, brand-licensed calendar is the perfect accessory for the hard-core enthusiast. American Muscle Cars OFFICIAL | 2027 12 x 24 Inch (Hanging) Monthly Square Wall Calendar | Foil Stamped Cover | Plastic-Free - An all-American invention, muscle cars are powerful, stylish racing cars built and designed for the masses. Ford F150 Trucks OFFICIAL | 2027 12 x 24 Inch (Hanging) Monthly Square Wall Calendar | Plastic-Free - In 1975, the hallowed F-150 model was born, and would go on to become the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. Chevy Super Sport OFFICIAL | 2027 12 x 24 Inch (Hanging) Monthly Square Wall Calendar | Plastic-Free - First introduced alongside the 1961 Impala, the Super Sport, or SS, is Chevrolet's signature performance and appearance option package. Dodge Challenger OFFICIAL | 2027 12 x 24 Inch (Hanging) Monthly Square Wall Calendar | Plastic-Free - The Dodge Challenger has cemented its legendary status in the history of muscle cars both vintage and contemporary.

BrownTrout reveals its 2027 Automotive Calendar Collection in exclusive partnership with Ford, GM, and Stellantis—celebrating the icons of American performance.

BrownTrout’s relationship with these historic automotive brands is built on shared values of integrity, innovation, and excellence.” — Mike Brown, CEO

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrownTrout Publishers Unveils 2027 Automotive Calendar Collection in Exclusive Partnership with Ford, GM, and StellantisBrownTrout Publishers, the world’s leading producer of officially licensed calendars, proudly announces its 2027 Automotive Collection—developed in exclusive collaboration with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors. As the premier publisher of officially licensed calendars for these legendary automakers, BrownTrout continues to define the standard for authenticity, artistry, and craftsmanship in automotive publishing.For more than three decades, BrownTrout has defined excellence in automotive calendars and stationery. Each edition is created with passion and precision, celebrating not only the vehicles themselves but the culture and emotion they represent. Through striking photography and premium design, the 2027 Automotive Collection honors America’s most iconic nameplates, delivering a collector experience that resonates with lifelong fans and new admirers alike.Among perennial favorites, Corvette and Mustang calendars continue to be consistent best‑sellers, beloved for their authenticity and visual storytelling. BrownTrout’s American Muscle Cars calendar remains a standout, bringing together multiple brands and models in a rare, officially licensed collaboration that celebrates the shared heritage of American car culture.Building on its tradition of excellence, BrownTrout continues to grow its automotive portfolio, adding more trucks and performance legends each year. The 2027 lineup includes celebrated models such as Chevy Super Sport, Ford F‑150, Jeep, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Camaro, and Ram Trucks—each rendered with exceptional photographic quality and brand fidelity. Every calendar encapsulates the strength, style, and spirit that define these vehicles and the companies that built them.Every officially licensed BrownTrout automotive calendar is developed in close partnership with automakers to ensure accuracy and brand consistency, while delivering imagery that makes each title a piece of collectible art. Each edition is produced with premium materials, elegant foil‑stamped covers that bring depth and metallic sheen, and a new wrap‑around cover design that eliminates plastic wrap entirely—underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible publishing.“BrownTrout’s relationship with these historic automotive brands is built on shared values of integrity, innovation, and excellence,” said Mike Brown, CEO of BrownTrout Publishers. “We take pride in presenting products that honor each brand’s legacy while connecting with the passionate communities that love and support them. The 2027 collection continues that tradition with heartfelt attention to detail and timeless appeal.”The 2027 BrownTrout Automotive Collection will be available through major retailers and online platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Staples, Michaels, eBay, and more—worldwide.For more information or to explore the full 2027 lineup, visit browntrout.com/automotive.About BrownTrout PublishersBrownTrout Publishers is the world’s largest independent publisher of calendars, renowned for its artistry, innovation, and environmental stewardship. From officially licensed automotive titles to fine art and lifestyle collections, BrownTrout transforms the everyday calendar into a symbol of passion, quality, and design excellence.Media Contact:Joe Angard – LicensingBrownTrout Publishers and Creative Commerce CompanyEl Segundo, CAlicensing@browntrout.com+1 (800) 777‑7812browntrout.com/automotive

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