OXCION LIMITED PART OF WINNING CONSORTIUM HEADED BY UNITED UTILITIES AWARDED OFWAT INNOVATION FUND GRANT

Commercialization of Biogas (a natural by product from sewerage farms) into hydrogen and graphene....how can it then be commercially exploited

Corporate Universe, Inc (OTCQB:COUV)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Universe, Inc is delighted to announce that via its UK subsidiary Oxcion Limited, yesterday it has been successful in being awarded an Ofwat Water Innovation Fund Grant of some £9M/$12M in a consortium led by United Utilities for a Splitting of Bio Gas, Multipling Value, into Hydrogen and Graphene with five other UK Water Authorities including Severn Trent Water, SouthWest Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water. Working with Levidian for the production of graphene and other commercial partners to exploit the biogas generated at a Manchester, UK based sewerage farm of United Utilities including Concretene, Tarmac, and ULEMCo.

Our role is to assist in the commercialisation of the graphene from the Biogas LOOP system for super capacitors. It's is a four year project running to May 2030.

Adrian Jones Acting CEO comments " We will test the graphene for use in the manufacture of our super capacitors for improved energy storage. This is recognition of our past work into graphene and emphasis placed of our knowledge in the energy sector. Our chief scientist, Raj Rajendran was working on combustion of materials producing homogeneous single phased mixed rare earth oxides when with Warwick University (Note 1) back in late 1990's. We are pleased to be part of this very important and enlightened collaboration that has already existed for around four years (earning some £3M/$4M of Grants in the past) and taking this novel idea forward into testing its fitness for the commercial space.

Furthermore the Water Authority that we are working with on our ZapStart UPS has now asked us to perform a 'proof of concept' at two of their remote lifting stations which are paired. We now expect (subject to receiving the paperwork) the trial to commence in late Q2 end in Q3, 2026.

Note 1 (Journal of Material Science 33 (1998) 5001-5006 Combustion synthesis, powder characteristics and crystal structure of phases in Ce-PR-O system

Centre for Catalytic Systems and Material Engineering Department of Engineering, University of Warwick M Rajendran and two others

About Corporate Universe, Inc.

Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company") acts as a holding company and is engaged in the energy sector where it is developing next generation of supercapacitors. Through its subsidiaries Carbon-ion Energy, Inc and Oxcion Limited, the Company is developing a new class of energy storage device with considerable functional improvements over commercially available supercapacitors. This technology is referred to as the Carbon-ion or C-ion cell in contrast to Lithium-ion or Li-ion. The C-ion cell has been designed to provide specific power characteristics significantly higher than a Li-ion cell. It is designed to be classified as non-flammable and non-hazardous for transport, allowing the product to be shipped easily and to comply with both current and future regulations. Due to the method of energy storage, the cell has fewer moving parts electrochemically and is designed to go through significantly more charge/discharge cycles or and operate for many years of normal use. The C-ion cell is being designed for manufacture using many of the technologies well known in Li-ion cell production.

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CONTACT: Corporate Universe Inc, Carbon-ion, Energy, Inc

info@carbon-ion.energy +1 212 220 8416

SOURCE: Corporate Universe

A H Jones

Carbon-ion Energy, Inc

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