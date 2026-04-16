Breesy and FireNotification.com Announce Integration to Improve Real-Time Fire Response for Restoration Companies

Integration connects real-time fire intelligence to operational workflows, enabling faster, more coordinated response.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breesy, the AI-powered revenue intelligence infrastructure for restoration companies, today announced a new integration with FireNotification.com. FireNotification.com delivers verified, real-time fire and property damage intelligence to restoration professionals, and the integration connects those alerts directly into operational workflows so teams can respond faster and with greater coordination.

FireNotification.com has long been a trusted source of real-time fire alerts for restoration professionals. With this integration, those alerts now flow directly through Breesy, where they are automatically structured, enriched, and routed to the right teams in real time.

“FireNotification.com delivers incredibly fast, reliable alerts,” said Jacob Cleveland, CEO of Breesy. “What we’ve done is build on top of that foundation to help teams act on those alerts faster and more effectively within their existing workflows.”

Through the integration, restoration companies can:

• Receive FireNotification.com alerts directly within Breesy as structured opportunities

• Enhance alerts with additional context and prioritization based on location and property data

• Automatically route notifications to the right people based on geography, role, and availability

• Distribute alerts across tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Chat, SMS, and email

• Improve response speed and coordination across both daily operations and catastrophe events

Rather than requiring teams to change how they monitor alerts, the integration ensures those alerts are immediately actionable within the systems they already use.

“Our goal has always been to get the right information to the right people as quickly as possible,” said Jordan Rosen, CEO of FireNotification.com. “This integration with Breesy builds on that by helping restoration teams turn those alerts into coordinated, real-time action across their organization.”

By connecting real-time fire intelligence directly to internal workflows, the integration provides restoration organizations with greater visibility and control over how opportunities are handled.

This integration reflects a shared focus on helping restoration companies respond faster and operate with greater precision. By connecting real-time fire intelligence to the workflows that drive response, Breesy and FireNotification.com are making it easier for teams to act quickly, stay aligned, and execute with consistency when it matters most.

About Breesy

Breesy connects marketing, intake, and operations to drive measurable revenue growth for restoration companies. By linking lead source, customer interaction, and job outcomes into a unified system, Breesy provides clear visibility into what drives performance across the business. Through its AI-powered intake and customer experience platform, Breesy standardizes call handling, lead capture, and triage across locations, helping restoration organizations capture more demand, improve conversion, and respond with greater speed and consistency at scale.

About FireNotification.com

FireNotification.com is a real-time property damage intelligence platform that serves restoration professionals, insurance stakeholders, legal teams, and real estate investors. The platform captures and verifies emergency dispatch signals as incidents occur, enriching each event with property, ownership, and situational data to help organizations identify, prioritize, and respond to new opportunities with speed and precision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.