Selenis and Kintra Fibers partner to scale 100% bio-based synthetic fiber technology

Eduardo Santos (Selenis) and Billy McCall (Kintra Fibers) at the Selenis manufacturing facility in Italy

Partnership combines Selenis’ specialty polyester manufacturing capabilities with Kintra’s patented fiber-grade PBS (polybutylene succinate) technology

At Selenis, we see strong potential in technologies that combine material innovation with commercial viability. We are proud to bring this solution to scale through our manufacturing capabilities.” — Eduardo Santos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selenis, a leading global specialty polyester manufacturer, today announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with materials science company Kintra Fibers to scale Kintra’s patented fiber-grade PBS resin — a 100% bio-based and biodegradable material designed for textile applications.Through Texnascis, its brand focused on innovation in sustainable and high-performance fibers, Selenis will serve as Kintra’s industrialization partner, leveraging its large-scale polymerization infrastructure, process engineering capabilities, and specialty polyester production expertise to bring the material to commercial volumes.“At Selenis, we see strong potential in technologies that combine material innovation with commercial viability,” said Eduardo Santos, Strategy and Integration Director at Selenis. “Kintra has developed a differentiated fiber-grade PBS engineered for fiber production and premium textile performance. We are proud to bring this solution to scale through our manufacturing capabilities.”The partnership gives the textile industry access to 100% bio-based and biodegradable fibers that deliver performance, scalability, and processing compatibility apparel brands need to transition away from petroleum-based synthetics. With the textile industry producing over 90 million metric tons of petroleum-based synthetic fibers annually, scalable bio-based alternatives are critical to transforming raw material sourcing.“Selecting the right industrial manufacturing partner to scale our technology was a top priority,” said Billy McCall, CEO and Co-Founder of Kintra Fibers. “Selenis brings the polymerization infrastructure, technical rigor, and production control needed to manufacture our resin at the quality and volume the market demands. This partnership creates a clear path to market.”About SelenisSelenis is a supplier of high quality and innovative specialty polyester solutions for diverse applications. Their mission relies on employing their profound knowledge of polymers, formulations, and processing, in partnership with their clients to develop future-fit solutions and commit to create opportunities.Selenis is a global business with production sites in Portugal, Italy and the USA. Their production facilities have batch and continuous SSP units, permitting the production of a wide range of polymers to meet highly technical markets. Their production configurations provide Selenis the flexibility to produce bothamorphous and crystallised products.Committed to playing a role in society’s collective response to the plastic waste challenge, Selenis creates partnerships across the value chain to create long term solutions. Highly focused on sustainability, Selenis centers their innovation in developing resins with up to 50% recycled content and solutions that are fully recyclable in the PET stream. Their progress in molecular recycling turns waste into the building blocks of their specialty resins, contributing to the fight against climate change.Selenis and their sister company, Evertis, are members of the IMG group, an international business headquartered in Portugal with operations around the world. Our businesses have been pioneers in the polyester industry since 1959.About TexnascisTexnascis is Selenis’s brand focused on next-generation textile solutions, combining material innovation, sustainability, and industrial scalability.About Kintra FibersKintra Fibers is a materials science company that has developed a patented, fiber-grade polybutylene succinate (PBS) that is 100% bio-based, biodegradable, and engineered for textile applications. Offered in multifilament yarn formats including FDY, ATY, and DTY, Kintra’s platform enables knit and woven textiles with soft hand feel, premium drape, strong stretch and recovery, and best-in-class abrasion resistance. Designed to run on existing PET resin and fiber extrusion infrastructure, Kintra provides brands and mills with a commercially practical path to adoption at scale.

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