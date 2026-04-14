NAGR and Right To Bear Partner to Expand Self-Defense Legal Protection for Responsible Gun Owners

RTB & NAGR Logos

New partnership gives NAGR members discounted access to firearm legal defense coverage, attorney support, and self-defense protection benefits

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Gun Rights ( NAGR ) and Right To Bear have launched a new partnership designed to strengthen support for responsible gun owners by combining Second Amendment advocacy with self-defense legal protection membership benefits.Through this partnership, NAGR members can receive 15% off recurring Right To Bear membership fees by using promo code NAGR during enrollment. A portion of membership fees also helps support NAGR’s ongoing mission to defend and protect Second Amendment rights nationwide.Why This Partnership MattersResponsible gun owners often prepare extensively for the moment they may need to defend themselves, including training, safe firearm ownership, and understanding use-of-force laws.What many do not anticipate is the legal aftermath that can follow.Even when self-defense actions are legally justified, individuals may still face:Immediate police questioningCriminal investigationsCivil litigationCostly attorney feesLost income from court obligationsExtended legal uncertaintyNAGR created this partnership with Right To Bear to help address that gap between exercising the right of self-defense and navigating the legal system afterward.The goal is to give members access to both proactive Second Amendment advocacy and practical legal protection if they ever need to defend themselves.Self-Defense Legal Protection for Gun OwnersRight To Bear provides legal protection memberships for individuals who may face criminal or civil legal challenges after a self-defense incident.Even when the use of force is legally justified, gun owners may still encounter:Police investigationsCriminal chargesCivil lawsuitsAttorney feesLost wages from court appearancesFirearm confiscation after law enforcement seizureRight To Bear memberships are designed to help members prepare for these potential legal consequences before they happen.Right To Bear Membership BenefitsA Right To Bear membership includes:Criminal defense attorney fee coverageCivil defense attorney fee coverage24/7/365 emergency attorney hotline accessFirearm replacement after law enforcement seizureLost wage reimbursement for legal proceedingsAccess to self-defense legal representationEducational content and legal resourcesSupporting the Second Amendment Through Advocacy and PreparednessNAGR continues to advocate for constitutional gun rights through legislative action, grassroots engagement, member mobilization, and legal challenges defending the right to keep and bear arms.By partnering with Right To Bear, NAGR members now have access to both:Second Amendment advocacy defending gun rights nationwideSelf-defense legal protection after a firearm-related incident"This partnership strengthens support for responsible gun owners by addressing both Second Amendment advocacy and self-defense legal preparedness," said Perry Orth, Vice President, Right To Bear.Frequently Asked Questions:What is Right To Bear?Right To Bear is a self-defense legal protection organization that helps members access attorneys, legal defense funding, and educational resources before and after a self-defense incident.What benefits are included with a Right To Bear membership?Benefits may include criminal and civil defense attorney fee coverage, 24/7 attorney hotline access, firearm replacement after law enforcement seizure, lost wage protection, educational resources, and other legal support services.What discount do NAGR members receive?NAGR members receive 15% off recurring Right To Bear membership fees when using promo code NAGR during signup.Does joining Right To Bear support NAGR?Yes. A portion of membership fees from this partnership helps support NAGR’s ongoing Second Amendment advocacy efforts.Why would someone need self-defense legal protection?Even legally justified self-defense incidents can lead to police investigations, legal fees, civil lawsuits, lost wages, and court appearances.How is Right To Bear different from self-defense insurance?Right To Bear provides membership-based legal protection benefits for self-defense incidents, including attorney access and legal fee coverage options.About Right To BearRight To Bear is the nation's premier self-defense legal protection organization. Our membership plans are built for individuals, families, Houses of Worship, and law enforcement. Members receive 24/7 access to attorneys, upfront legal defense, educational content, red flag protection, lost-wages, and more. A Right To Bear membership delivers affordable legal protection to our members when it matters most, before and after a self-defense incident.About National Association for Gun RightsThe National Association for Gun Rights, founded in 2001 and based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a 501(c)(4) dedicated to defending the Second Amendment and mobilizing millions of members and activists to protect the rights of peaceable Americans to keep and bear arms.

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