Boyd Innovation Center to Showcase Newest Columbia Tech Startups Graduating Spring Launchpad COLA Cohort

Angela Fang Pitching Petlia Some of the Launchpad COLA Spring Incubator Graduates

New tech companies will showcase their companies and five will take the stage to pitch, celebrating the culmination of the Launchpad COLA Spring tech incubator.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nineteen new tech companies will showcase their businesses in an expo-style startup showcase and five will take the stage to pitch at the Boyd Innovation Center ’s Startup Showcase, celebrating the culmination of the Launchpad COLA Spring tech incubator.The Boyd Innovation Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps founders build scalable tech companies in the Midlands of South Carolina through programs, space, resources, and community, located in Columbia's Five Points district.Launchpad COLA is an intensive entrepreneur training program that helps founders transform scalable technology ideas into real businesses. The program equips first-time founders and early-stage tech companies with mentorship, curriculum, and access to Columbia's growing entrepreneurial network. This program was created and presented by Launchpad: https://launchpadtv.com/ Event DetailsWhat: Startup Showcase & Pitch NightWhen: Thursday, April 16th, 5:00-8:00 PMWhere: Boyd Innovation Center, 711 Saluda Ave, Columbia, SC 29205Registration: https://www.boydinnovation.org/events/launchpad-cola-startup-showcase-spring26 Event Format- Startup Showcase (5 - 6 pm): Meet all 19 companies and founders that completed the Launchpad COLA Spring Incubator. Learn about their businesses, hear their elevator pitches, see demos, and ask questions. Participants will get the opportunity to vote for the “Community Choice” award which comes with a $500 prize for the winning startup.- Stage Pitches (6:15 - 7pm) The Spring cohort completed two rounds of a pitch selection competition to narrow down to 5 startups to pitch on stage:Aegis — Modular, AI-integrated drone platform for public service and emergency response.Bivvy — The digital-first platform for gold and jewelry resale.Cervify — A medical device bringing a new era of calm, innovative care for women.Pathly — AI-native student guidance platform that gives every high school student a personalized career and college path.TrustShield — Managed security and scam protection for seniors' devices.See a list and description of all the graduating companies here One of these startups will receive a $5,000 prize as the “Most Investable” company. Participants will be able to vote on the “Community Choice” award that comes with a $500 prize.Startup Showcase will bring together founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, tech professionals, business leaders, and community supporters to connect, network, and preview Columbia’s newest tech founders.Free tickets available here: https://www.boydinnovation.org/events/launchpad-cola-startup-showcase-spring26 Media ContactDana Watkinsdana@boydinnovation.org

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