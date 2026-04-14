Concierge Auctions Announces April Auctions: Over US$90M of Marquee Properties

Villa One at Waiea, Ward Village, Honolulu, Hawaii 1820 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Penthouse 402-403, Naples, Florida Wyermattenstrasse 17F, 17G & 17H, Oeschseite, Gstaad Region, Switzerland

Top luxury markets, including Naples, Honolulu, Vail Valley, New York City, and more, lead the lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents over US$90 million in marquee properties as part of its April auction lineup. The tailored selection features some of the world's finest offerings spanning North America and Europe, including the top luxury markets of Naples, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Vail Valley, Colorado; New York, New York; Gstaad Region in Switzerland; and more. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and close throughout April.

Featured properties include:

Ward Village, Honolulu, Hawaii

Bidding opens 14 April.

Listed for US$13.8M

Villa One at Waiea—five levels, custom-crafted, artistically uncompromising estate living at the heart of Ward Village. Designed by James Cheng and appointed by Tony Ingrao, the residence features a private pool, drive-in garage, white-glove building services, and a world-class amenity pavilion, all steps from the Pacific. This ultra-rare ground-level villa evokes luxury and paradise, simulating private estate living in the heart of Honolulu. Image credit to Concierge Auctions and Shawn May Photography.

Naples, Florida

Bidding opens 14 April.

Listed for US$10.25M

Starting bids expected between US$5.25M-US$6.75M.

1820 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Penthouse 402-403—This top-floor residence at La Perle is the only newly built condominium on the bay in Naples. This intimate boutique building delivers the privacy and scale of a single-family home in the sky, with sweeping water views, private elevator access, a private boat slip, and resort-caliber amenities along one of Naples' most prestigious addresses. Image credit to Wanderlust Photography and Shawn May Photography.

Oeschseite, Gstaad Region, Switzerland

Bidding opens 16 April.

Listed for 16M CHF by Monica Lospa with Forbes Global Properties.

Starting Bids Expected Between 5M–10M CHF.

Wyermattenstrasse 17F, 17G & 17H—This exceptional two-chalet alpine estate in the Oeschseite district offers unparalleled luxury living steps from Rinderberg ski lifts. The ski-in property features resort-style wellness amenities, including an indoor pool, multiple saunas, plus state-of-the-art home automation throughout, while the south-facing orientation captures breathtaking mountain panoramas. Image credit to FGP Swiss & Alps.

Black Rock Desert, Reno area, Nevada

Bidding opens 16 April.

Selling collectively or individually.

Listed by Carl DiGennaro with Key Realty LLC.

Black Rock Desert Package: Camp David, Fred’s Field & Sally J—Listed for US$20M with starting bids at US$10M+. Few holdings on earth carry the scientific, therapeutic, and visionary development potential—set across 615+ geothermally active acres in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, with adjacent parcels encompassing fresh spring water, deeded water rights, and dramatic mountain panoramas, this is a singular desert legacy holding primed for resort, research, or enterprise at a scale without parallel in the American West.

Camp David—Listed for US$12M with starting bids at US$7M+. A geothermal landmark of global scientific significance, Camp David encompasses 144 acres atop one of Nevada's most active geothermal regions—home to dozens of hot springs, thermal pools, and a microorganism found nowhere else on earth. With existing infrastructure in place and development potential spanning wellness, research, energy, and hospitality, this is a holding without peer.

Fred’s Field—Listed for US$6M with starting bids expected at US$2M+. A singular Western legacy holding of nearly 400 acres occupies a private valley adjacent to the Black Rock Desert Conservation Area, enveloped by the Buffalo, Selenite, and Granite Peak mountain ranges. With 447 acre-feet of fresh flowing spring water and proximity to one of the most celebrated landscapes in the American West, this incomparable property presents a boundless development vision.

Sally J—Listed for US$2M with starting bids expected at US$1M+. A singular geothermal holding anchored by two naturally occurring hot springs, Sandy J, flowing into a tranquil on-site pond. Set against the raw grandeur of the Black Rock Desert Conservation Area with deeded water rights and sweeping mountain views, this 70-acre parcel presents a rare canvas for visionary development at the edge of one of Nevada's most storied and culturally resonant landscapes. Image credit to Jamieson Egbert, Et AI.

Vail area, Colorado

Bid through 14 April.

Listed for US$9.5M by Rebekah Zenor and Nicholas Quenzer with Compass.

Current high bid US$3.75M

A rare Colorado residence at 983 Beard Creek Road spans 5.38 pristine acres beside Cordillera Valley Club, offering direct mountain views and access to premier ski and golf amenities. Uniquely and entirely supplied by a natural spring, this property presents a distinctive canvas for refined mountain living. Image credit to Dan Davis and Shawn May Photography.

Tribeca, New York, New York

Bid through 16 April.

Listed for US$6.5M by Tracie Golding and Peter Boehm with Compass.

Current high bid US$3.5M.



100 Franklin Street, PHS—Sophisticated penthouse living in the heart of Tribeca with sweeping skyline views and an expansive private roof terrace. This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath duplex offers refined interiors, abundant light, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow in one of Manhattan’s most prestigious downtown neighborhoods. Image credit to DD Reps and Shawn May Photography.

Yakima County, Washington

Bid through 16 April.

Selling collectively or individually.

Listed by Leah Eddie and Angela Matheson with Windermere Group One-Tri Cities.

Silverlake Winery and Roza Hill Vineyard—Listed for US$3.49M with a current high bid of US$1.675M. A distinguished turn-key winery and event venue anchors this rare estate in Washington’s acclaimed Rattlesnake Hills AVA—an exceptional convergence of viticulture, hospitality, and sweeping vineyard vistas. Comprehensive production facilities, tasting room, terrace bistro, and licensed winery/distillery infrastructure support immediate scale, private events, and future estate or private-label expansion.

Roza Hills Vineyard—Listed for $1.995M with a current high bid of $870K. The vineyard spans 664.39 acres of producing vines with panoramic Rattlesnake Hills views. Established water rights, aquifer access, ponds, and wells support consistent farming, complemented by two shops and two residences for operational or rental flexibility. Positioned for expansion, estate fruit production, or private label development.

Silverlake Winery—Listed for $1.495M with a current high bid of $805K. A distinguished turn-key winery and event facility in the heart of Washington’s Rattlesnake Hills American Viticultural Area on 4.41 acres. 16,432± square feet of adaptable space that supports retail tasting, production, bottling, storage, and culinary experiences, with included fixtures and wine production equipment. An expansive patio with vineyard and mountain views enhances the proven setting for celebrations and gatherings. Image credit to Field Frame Media and Shawn May Photography.

Hill Country, Texas

Bid through 17 April.

Listed for US$4.25M by Tara Legenza and Laura Fore with Fore Premier Properties LLC.

Current high bid US$2.15M.

5081 Bandera Highway—An extraordinary Hill Country sanctuary awaits at this 126-plus acre estate perched at 1,900 feet elevation with panoramic views in every direction. Designed by architect John-West Stoddard and completed in 2020, the main residence achieves a rare harmony of contemporary elegance and natural immersion, complemented by a versatile tasting room, spring-fed pond, high-fenced pastures, and a guest casita across rolling terrain. Image credit to Fore Premier Properties.

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Bidding opens 16 April.

Listed for US$5.959M by Adrienne Harris with Corcoran BVI.

Starting bids expected between US$2M-US$3.2M.

A rare opportunity to acquire Amarone Villa, an exceptional four-bedroom residence commanding sweeping views across Deep Bay and Eustatia Sound within the exclusive Oil Nut Bay Resort. Furnished terraces with an intimate plunge pool create an idyllic backdrop for alfresco entertaining, while the resort's world-class amenities, including marina facilities, Sundara Spa, and Beach Club, define Caribbean luxury. Image credit to Does Media and Shawn May Photography.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.



For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



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