SelfPowerment Book Releases Nationwide April 14—Redefining Success for High-Achieving Women in Business

SelfPowerment by Deb Smallwood—A new book redefining success for high-achieving women, releasing nationwide April 14, 2026 New Voice for Women in Business Trending Women in Business

A research-based book amplifying women voices and introducing a new framework to shift from proving to choosing—with clarity, confidence, and choice.

SelfPowerment guides women to bring the human-being back to the doing. “The result is a new way of leading and living—with clarity, confidence, and choice.” — Deb Smallwood

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than four decades in executive leadership and over 500 hours of research with senior leaders, Deb Smallwood announces the release of her debut book, SelfPowerment Already gaining national momentum ahead of the national release, SelfPowerment is ranking among the top Women in Business books on Barnes & Noble—signaling strong early demand and resonance across industries, and establishing Smallwood as a compelling new voice for high-achieving women in business.A Different Conversation About SuccessAt a time when many women are quietly re-evaluating what success truly means, SelfPowerment offers a timely and necessary perspective—one that shifts the conversation from achievement alone to alignment.Drawing on research with 52 senior women leaders and 10 male leaders, Smallwood reveals a pattern that often goes unspoken: the more capable women become, the more they are relied upon—yet not always given equal authority, visibility, or choice. Over time, this creates a cycle of constant proving, expanding responsibility, and quiet exhaustion.The result is a deeply familiar experience: success without full fulfillment, leadership without full voice, and achievement without true alignment.At the core of the book is the SelfPowerment Framework—four principles: Acknowledge Your Human-ness. Awaken Your Inner Being. Accept What is. Align Your Doing. This framework guides women through an inner shift—from proving to choosing—helping them move beyond the question, “Will they choose me?” to a more powerful one: “Do I choose this?”In doing so, SelfPowerment invites women to return to who they have always been—leading not from expectation or performance, but from a place of truth and alignment.“SelfPowerment guides women to bring the human-being back to the doing,” said Smallwood. “The result is a new way of leading and living—with clarity, confidence, and choice.”SelfPowerment has received an early endorsement from By Janet Switzer, New York Times Bestselling Author: The Success Principles: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, “For any career woman who has wondered if there’s more to life than a bigger role, a better salary, or a seat in the boardroom, SelfPowerment will help her achieve clarity of purpose, alignment with her passion, and a more personalized path to prosperity…This engaging and enjoyable book will help women live and lead on their own terms, declaring, ‘Who I am is enough’.”SelfPowerment isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about returning to who you’ve always been.AvailabilitySelfPowerment is available nationwide beginning April 14, 2026, through all major booksellers.About AuthorDeb Smallwood, Author and Founder of SelfPowerment, has over a 40+ year career rising to C-Suite roles and leading transformation across organizations and industries. Her work now focuses on advancing women’s leadership through alignment—helping them reconnect who they always have been with how they lead.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

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