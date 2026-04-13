Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close a Section of Wood Avenue in Woonsocket for Bridge Rehabilitation Work

RHODE ISLAND, April 13 - Starting on Friday night, April 24, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a section of Wood Avenue in Woonsocket to begin rehabilitation of the Wood Avenue Bridge over the Peters River in Woonsocket. The bridge will be closed for approximately two weeks for initial construction activities.

During the closure, all traffic will be detoured using Mill Street, Social Street (Route 126) and Diamond Hill Road (Route 114). An alternate detour will be posted using Robinson Street, Winthrop Street, St. Leon Ave., and Diamond Hill Road. A detour map depicting the shortest recommended detour is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrians on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews are sandblasting and priming the structure's steel components. Otherwise on nights and weekends pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge.

In late August, RIDOT expects to close the bridge again for approximately six weeks to finish the rehabilitation work. RIDOT will announce the exact closure date when it is scheduled.

The repairs to the Wood Avenue Bridge are part of a $22.7 million project to address five bridges in Woonsocket. Work on the Wood Avenue Bridge will be done in the fall. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Wood Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.