KINGDOM 320 ANNOUNCES NATIONAL LIVE EVENTS EXPANSION, BRINGING FAITH-BASED REAL ESTATE EDUCATION

KINGDOM 320 IS ON A MISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY-FIRST FINANCIAL STEWARDSHIP IN NEW MARKETS

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom 320, a faith-based real estate investing education company, announced an expanded national calendar of live events beginning in April, as the organization accelerates its mission of equipping Christian households with practical financial stewardship training through real estate investing.

The company said the live events expansion is designed for first-time investors who are seeking both education and community support as they pursue long-term stability and wealth-building principles grounded in faith. Kingdom 320 leaders said most participants are first-time investors, and the organization’s marketing historically has led with faith-based messaging before introducing real estate as the practical path forward.

“We believe God has given Christians the power to create wealth for two reasons: to provide and to promote,” said Jeff Rutkowski, founder of Kingdom 320.

Live events planned in major U.S. markets

Kingdom 320 said it plans to bring live events to multiple markets over the next six months, including Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County (California), Boise (Idaho), San Jose and San Francisco.

The company said the live event strategy reflects a broader shift in consumer trust and learning preferences, as more audiences seek in-person connection and credible, values-aligned education.

“The future is live events,” Rutkowski said, noting the company is rolling out events beginning in April.

A community-first model rooted in mentorship and stewardship

Kingdom 320 leaders said the organization’s differentiator is a community-first approach to education that prioritizes mentorship and support — a model the company believes cannot be replicated by software alone.

“AI can never replace community,” Rutkowski said. He added that the company teaches participants to pursue “real estate investing, God’s way,” emphasizing mentorship and a clear plan to execute.

As an example of the organization’s community model, Kingdom 320 leadership described a program used across properties the company owns: selecting local pastors to live on-site with living expenses covered, with the pastor serving tenants and supporting community needs.

The company cited an example in Lubbock, Texas, where leadership said it is bringing financial education to tenants and encouraging a path toward ownership.

About Kingdom 320

Kingdom 320 is a faith-based real estate investing education company focused on teaching practical financial stewardship through mentorship, community support and a clear plan to execute. The company’s approach emphasizes values-based education described as “real estate investing, God’s way.”

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