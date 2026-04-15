New Basketball Documentary to Spotlight Croatia’s 1992 Olympic Miracle

Tip-off in Barcelona: Croatia vs. the legendary “Dream Team” for Olympic gold. Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Jack Baric.

“More Than a Dream” will chronicle the underdog team that defied war, adversity, and the legendary U.S. Dream Team to win silver for a fledgling nation.

This is more than a sports story—it’s about a nation fighting to define itself under impossible circumstances.” — Jack Baric

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Jack Baric is set to begin production on his latest feature, "More Than a Dream," an inspirational sports documentary that tells the extraordinary story of the Croatian national basketball team at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Baric will direct and produce the film, which will explore the team’s remarkable silver medal win in their Olympic debut as an independent nation, challenging the legendary “Dream Team” in the gold medal game. Led by four players who were among the first group of international players to enter the NBA — Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dino Radja, and Stojko Vrankovic — the Croatians emerged as a premier European force, defying expectations and securing a place in basketball history.

The full synopsis reads…

"While the Dream Team commanded the global spotlight during the 1992 Olympics, the Croatian squad arrived in Barcelona with little fanfare. Back home, the newly independent nation was fighting the deadliest conflict on European soil since World War II — a war that claimed more than 10,000 Croatian lives and displaced over 300,000 people.

With a third of their country under siege and fierce fighting all around them, the Croatians risked everything just to make it to practice and games. Leading the charge were four players who were among the first wave of international stars to enter the NBA: Drazen Petrovic of the New Jersey Nets, Toni Kukoc of the Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics big men Dino Radja and Stojko Vrankovic.

The entire world knew the Dream Team was destined for gold in 1992, so the real race was to see who would face them in the final. Croatia, Russia, Lithuania, Brazil, and Australia all vied for that spot—with Croatia ultimately earning the right to meet the Americans in the championship game."

Baric said: “This is more than a sports story—it’s about a nation fighting to define itself under impossible circumstances, and the courage of athletes who carried the hopes of an entire country onto the world stage. Their journey to Barcelona, facing the greatest team ever assembled, is a testament to resilience, love, unity, and the unbreakable human spirit. I can’t wait to bring their story to life on screen.”

Full production on "More than a Dream" is slated to begin in May and will feature interviews with various sports, cultural, and political figures from Croatia and the United States over archival footage of the team, Olympic games, and wartime Croatia.

Kukoc, who has already sat down with Baric for an interview, said, “Representing Croatia in 1992 was one of the greatest honors of my life. Our people were going through a very hard time, and the Olympics were much more than a basketball tournament for me and my teammates. We wanted to do something for our people. I’m thankful to Jack for telling the story of what that team meant—not just for basketball, but for Croatia.”

Baric plans to premiere the film at the LA28 Olympics.

Stay connected and be part of the journey—follow the film on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and upcoming announcements.

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