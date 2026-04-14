TCT Cuts Compliance Engagement Scoping to Five Minutes for Compliance Assessors

New automation tool allows Compliance Assessors to transition from hours of manual scoping activities to a streamlined, five-minute automated process

I lived the frustration of ... time spent on mind-numbing workarounds. We wanted to provide a way for Assessors to stop wasting time and get into the actual meat of the engagement effectively.” — Adam Goslin

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a leader in specialized compliance management software, today announced the release of a new automated intelligence scoping tool designed to eliminate the manual administrative burden typically required at the start of client engagements. The functionality allows Compliance Assessors to transition from hours of manual scoping activities to a streamlined, five-minute automated process.

For years, the scoping phase of a compliance engagement has been characterized by a significant administrative burden. Assessors must manually conduct a scoping exercise to determine which requirements are (and are not) applicable in accordance with the client scoping requirements. For example, a standard PCI DSS Report on Compliance (ROC) assessment involves roughly 900 items; for a client that only needs a SAQ-A assessment, nearly 870 items from the ROC need to be marked as N/A — and hours of work manually going through and writing rationales for individual requirements, one by one.

“Before TCT, and the reason I created the company back in 2013, I lived the frustration of trying to make manual compliance tools work the way they need to, only to be met with an extreme amount of time spent on mind-numbing workarounds,” said Adam Goslin, Founder of TCT. “We wanted to provide a way for Assessors to stop wasting time and get into the actual meat of the engagement effectively.”

CUSTOMIZABLE AUTOMATION FOR COMPLEX ENVIRONMENTS

The TCT Scoping Tool consists of a back-end editor for configuring how scoping is done, and a front-end questionnaire for scoping individual engagements. The back-end editor allows firms to create proprietary, logic-based questionnaires using their own specific terminology and workflow requirements.

Once configured, the front-end questionnaire allows all of the organizational Assessors to appropriately scope a client in minutes. Based on simple dropdown responses, TCT Portal automatically:

Identifies and marks all non-applicable requirements.

Populates any target standard or certification (such as a ROC) with rationale pre-approved by the organization.

Advances descoped items to the appropriate workflow stage, such as Quality Assurance (QA).

ENHANCING CONSISTENCY FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE (QA) TEAMS

Beyond time savings, the new functionality addresses the perennial challenge of consistency across multiple Assessors. With automated scoping execution, based on organization approved implementation, firms can ensure that multiple Assessors working across multiple clients remain consistent in their implementation and rationales.

This standardization reduces the variability that often plagues QA teams, making their work more streamlined and more consistent across engagements. It also greatly reduces the opportunity to miss an Assessor’s error.

“If you have multiple Assessors, you’re inevitably going to have multiple ways of doing things, which creates a massive headache for QA,” Goslin noted. “By preconfiguring the rationales and actions taken, we’re essentially giving the firm an automated assistant that ensures every engagement follows the same pre-approved gold standard, that’s customized to the needs of each individual firm.”

AVAILABILITY

The new scoping capability is now available upon request to all TCT customers. For more information on the TCT Portal or to request a demo, visit https://totalcompliancetracking.com.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.