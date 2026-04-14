Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Hardware Powers Successful NASA Artemis II Crewed Lunar Mission

NASA’s Artemis II mission lifts off, powered by the Space Launch System rocket, carrying EBAD-built flight termination, initiation, and stage separation components critical to mission success. Photo courtesy of NASA. The Orion spacecraft, shown in orbit, relies on EBAD-provided separation systems supporting the Crew Module, Launch Abort System, and Service Module for safe mission operations. Photo courtesy of NASA.

EBAD systems from Connecticut and California enable critical rocket and spacecraft functions on NASA’s Artemis II crewed lunar mission

SIMSBURY, CT , CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense (EBAD) announced that its mission-critical hardware performed successfully during NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit in more than 50 years.During the historic 10-day mission, four astronauts traveled approximately 1.4 million miles around the Moon before safely returning to Earth at speeds reaching 24,500 mph. Artemis II validated the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft systems ahead of future lunar landing missions. EBAD , which employs approximately 530 people in Simsbury, Connecticut and more than 300 in Moorpark, California, provided Flight Termination System, initiation, and stage separation components for the SLS rocket. The company also supplied critical separation hardware for the Orion spacecraft, supporting the Crew Module, Launch Abort System, and Service Module.Each separation and initiation event executed as designed, enabling proper vehicle staging and contributing to overall mission success and astronaut safety.All Artemis II hardware was developed and qualified at EBAD’s Simsbury and Moorpark facilities. The company conducts in-house shock and vibration testing and validates performance in extreme environmental conditions, including severe heat and cold. Every component is rigorously tested, inspected, and verified to ensure it performs safely and works the first time.“From right here in Connecticut and our California plant, our employees contributed to one of the most significant human spaceflight missions in decades,” said Jennifer Lewis, President of EBAD. “Artemis II represents progress, persistence, and partnership. We are proud to stand alongside NASA and our industry partners in enabling the next chapter of exploration.”“For our employees, our customer missions are the reason we are here,” added Lisa Brown, Market Segment Director for Space & Launch Vehicles. “Every mission is critical, but there is something especially meaningful about supporting the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit in over 50 years. Our team dedicates extensive time to inspection, testing, and verification because the hardware must work the first time.”EBAD has supported the Artemis program since 2008 and previously contributed to the successful Artemis I mission. In 2024, NASA and prime contractor representatives visited the company’s Simsbury facility to recognize employees for their role in advancing the Artemis program.As NASA prepares for future lunar landings and long-term exploration, EBAD remains committed to delivering reliable systems that enable safe and successful human spaceflight.For more information about EBAD’s capabilities, visit: https:// ebad.com /capabilities/

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