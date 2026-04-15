The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy Unveils Untold Stories of Harlem Renaissance Through Groundbreaking Research

Bessye J. Bearden was a journalist, civic leader, and socialite of the Harlem Renaissance. She is laid to rest in the Cosmos Plot at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hubert H. Harrison was a writer, orator, and social critic during the Harlem Renaissance. He is laid to rest in the Salvia Plot at Woodlawn Cemetery. Eric K. Washington, project historian and author of Boss of the Grips A'Lelia Bundles, journalist, historian and great-granddaughter of entrepreneur and icon Madam C.J. Walker

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy has completed Where Harlem Rests, an extensive research project revealing the hidden stories of Harlem Renaissance figures buried at the historic Bronx cemetery. Funded by a $50,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the initiative was led by two renowned voices in history and culture: award-winning author and historian Eric K. Washington and A’Lelia Bundles, journalist, historian, and great-granddaughter of entrepreneur and icon Madam C.J. Walker.“Woodlawn is home to a remarkable constellation of Harlem Renaissance figures whose lives and legacies shaped American culture,” said Washington, author of Boss of the Grips: The Life of James H. Williams and the Red Caps of Grand Central Terminal. “This project gives us the chance to tell their stories, the black business leaders, doctors, lawyers, clergy, journalists, civic organizers, and more, with the depth and reverence they deserve.”Bundles, author of On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker and Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance, added “These discoveries truly deepen our understanding of Harlem’s pivotal role in American history, enrich the visitor experience at Woodlawn, and provide invaluable insights for scholars, journalists, and the public.”The research highlights notable individuals like Madam C.J. Walker, as well as lesser known but socially important leaders such as Bessye Bearden and Rudolph Fisher, whose professional and civic work extended the era’s ideals of creativity.“While the Harlem Renaissance is often told through a handful of well-known names, this project allowed us to look beyond the spotlight and uncover the many voices that helped shape the movement,” said Christopher Jeannopoulos, President and CEO of The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy. “By bringing forward these previously untold stories, we are not only expanding the historical narrative, but also honoring a broader, more inclusive legacy of creativity, resilience, and cultural impact that has long deserved recognition.”After the research phase was completed, the team created new guided and self-guided tours, inviting visitors to step directly into the history of the Harlem Renaissance. The Where Harlem Rests tours will be available this spring, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the powerful stories of the Harlem Renaissance from an entirely new perspective.For media inquiries, interviews, or to arrange a tour, please contact:Sarah Arbogast, PR Directorsarah@thecorcorancollective.com

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