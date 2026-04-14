Rare A. Lange & Söhne Perpetual Calendar Leads $564k Miller & Miller Luxury Watch Auction

A. Lange & Söhne Ref. 310.025 Langematik Perpetual Calendar in platinum, featuring outsize date and moon phase. (CA$96,800) Rolex Ref. 1016 Explorer, circa 1984/85, with classic matte black 3-6-9 dial and acrylic crystal. (CA$18,150) Russian-market 18K Swiss minute repeater pocket watch with matching 14K gold chain, circa 1890–1910. (CA$15,730)

Online-only April 9 sale featured 161 lots of collectible wristwatches and pocket watches, achieving strong results across top-tier brands.

Each piece in this auction carried its own story, and it’s rewarding to see them move forward to the next chapter with new collectors.” — Tom Hare

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare A. Lange & Söhne Ref. 310.025 Langematik Perpetual Calendar achieved $96,800 to lead all lots in Miller & Miller Auctions’ Luxury Watches sale held April 9, 2026; a Rolex Ref. 1016 Explorer realized $18,150; and a Russian-market 18K minute repeater pocket watch brought $15,730 in a strong showing across vintage and high-horology categories.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.The 161-lot, online-only auction featured wristwatches and pocket watches spanning premier Swiss and German makers, with nearly all lots fresh to market. The sale grossed $564,374.25, attracting 906 registered bidders who placed 6,440 bids, with an impressive 99 percent of lots sold. Bidding was conducted through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with lots closing sequentially and a live video feed enhancing the auction experience.“It was an honour to play a role in bringing watch enthusiasts, both consignors and buyers, together on Thursday, April 9th to participate in a live, online auction,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Watches at Miller & Miller. “The auction featured a diverse range of lots, in terms of brands, style of watch, both wrist and pocket watches.”The top lot of the sale, Lot 99, an A. Lange & Söhne Ref. 310.025 Langematik Perpetual Calendar, sold for $96,800. Introduced in 2001 as the brand’s first perpetual calendar wristwatch, the model represents a landmark in Saxon horology. Housed in a 950 platinum case, the watch features a rhodium-plated solid silver dial with Roman numerals, a moon phase display, day/night indicator, leap year aperture, and the brand’s signature outsize date. Powered by the finely finished Calibre L922.1 with a 21-carat gold micro-rotor, the piece exemplifies German watchmaking at its highest level.“As a personal fan of high-end German horology, it was exciting for me to see the reaction of our watch community to this timepiece,” Hare added.Lot 90, a Rolex Ref. 1016 Explorer, realized $18,150. Produced circa 1984/1985, this late example of the iconic model featured the classic matte black 3-6-9 dial and domed acrylic crystal. A one-owner watch with documented Rolex service history, it represents one of the purest expressions of the brand’s tool-watch heritage.Lot 117, a Russian-market 18K Swiss minute repeater pocket watch, achieved $15,730. Dating to circa 1890–1910, the watch features a complex movement that chimes hours, quarters, and minutes on demand. Housed in an 18K gold hunting case and accompanied by a 14K gold chain, the piece reflects the pinnacle of pre-revolutionary mechanical craftsmanship, with reported wartime provenance adding further historical intrigue.Lot 103, a Rolex Ref. 16750 GMT-Master, sold for $14,520. Featuring a stainless steel case with 18K gold bezel and crown, the watch blends durability with luxury in the classic “Rolesor” configuration. Its dual-time functionality and vintage appeal continue to make it a collector favourite.Lot 101, a rare Omega 18K integrated bracelet wristwatch, achieved $13,310. Dating to circa 1966, the watch features a ribbed gold dial and matching integrated mesh bracelet, exemplifying mid-century design and Omega’s mastery of jewelry-inspired timepieces.Lot 78, a Glashütte Original 1845 Classic Pointer Date, brought $10,285. Encased in 18K gold and powered by the Calibre 49-02, the watch showcases traditional German finishing, including a three-quarter plate and swan-neck regulator.Lot 84, a Rolex Ref. 16233 Datejust, exceeded expectations at $9,680. The circa 1992 watch features a two-tone Jubilee bracelet, white dial with gold Arabic numerals, and the robust Calibre 3135 movement.Lot 112, a W.C. Hatherly Portsea 18K half hunter pocket watch, realized $8,470. Dating to the turn of the 20th century, the watch features a classic English lever movement and enamel dial, with a retailer signature linked to England’s naval heritage.A total of 161 timepieces—each with its own distinct history—changed hands in the auction, underscoring continued strength and enthusiasm in the global watch market.To watch a brief YouTube recap of the auction highlights, click here: https://youtu.be/V_i9h2ioRyU “We look forward to bringing together another exciting group of watches for our June 24th sale,” Hare said. “Each piece in this auction carried its own story, and it’s rewarding to see them move forward to the next chapter with new collectors.”Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a full slate of upcoming sales, including:• May 31, 2026: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia• June 10, 2026: Antique Canadian Pottery & Bottles• June 11, 2026: Post-1950 Canadian Folk Art• June 13, 2026: Petroliana & Advertising• June 24, 2026: Luxury WatchesMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a reliable platform to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate, or an entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and upcoming sales, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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