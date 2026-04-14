Search Marketing Pros Expands PPC Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand from Home Service Companies

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search Marketing Pros is expanding its pay-per-click (PPC) services to strengthen its paid media capabilities for home service companies.As competition increases across local markets, more service-based companies are turning to paid search to capture high-intent demand and drive consistent lead flow. Search Marketing Pros is investing further in PPC to help clients compete more effectively and scale performance.To support this growth, Search Marketing Pros has hired John Bishop as Senior Paid Search Specialist. Bishop brings experience from leading digital services and hosting brands, including Web.com, Bluehost, HostGator, and Network Solutions, where he managed and optimized high-performing paid search campaigns.“While we’ve always offered PPC, we’re making a more intentional investment in it as a core growth channel for our clients,” said Ross A. Hornish, CEO of Search Marketing Pros. “Home service businesses are facing more competition than ever, and paid media plays a critical role in capturing demand at the right moment. Bringing John on is a key step in continuing to build out that capability. With a growing team, we are planning on building out our platforms and capabilities to offer the best PPC product in the Home Services industry.”Search Marketing Pros continues to evolve its paid media offering alongside its broader digital marketing services, helping home service brands capture demand, improve efficiency, and scale growth through a more integrated approach.In his new role, Bishop will lead PPC strategy, campaign optimization, and performance testing across platforms such as Google Ads, helping clients improve return on ad spend and unlock new growth opportunities.“There’s a strong opportunity to build on the foundation here and take PPC to the next level,” said Bishop. “Search Marketing Pros has a clear understanding of the home services space, and I’m excited to help develop paid media strategies that drive real, measurable results for clients.”The move reinforces the agency’s focus on delivering performance-driven marketing strategies that align with how consumers search and convert today.About Search Marketing ProsSearch Marketing Pros is a Memphis-based digital marketing agency that works with home service and location-based businesses to drive growth through search and paid media. The agency develops strategies to generate qualified leads, improve efficiency, and support scalable, long-term revenue growth.

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