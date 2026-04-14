Rockwall Author David Vega Explores Empathy and Moral Judgment in New Book, Fool for Sentiment

Fool for Sentiment by David Vega, available May 1, 2026 David Vega, author of Fool for Sentiment

A follow-up to Fool for Thought, the new release examines empathy, conscience, and moral decision-making in today’s complex world

Empathy isn’t a weakness, it’s the foundation of sound judgment and meaningful leadership” — David Vega

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Spurs Press today announced the upcoming release of Fool for Sentiment : Reflections on Empathy, Conscience, and a Moral Life by Rockwall-based author, business leader, and Rockwall Capital Group CEO David Vega . The book will be available May 1, 2026, in print and digital formats at major retailers worldwide.The second installment in the Fool Series, Fool for Sentiment builds on the foundation of Fool for Thought, shifting focus from how we think to how we feel and how those feelings shape our moral judgments, relationships, and leadership. The book offers practical insight for leaders, professionals, and readers seeking to navigate an increasingly complex moral landscape.Drawing on the moral philosophy of Adam Smith’s The Theory of Moral Sentiments, Vega revisits a foundational idea: a just society depends not only on markets and incentives, but on the human capacity for empathy and self-awareness. At a time when public discourse often favors reaction over reflection, Fool for Sentiment calls readers back to deeper moral consideration.“I didn’t come to Adam Smith through philosophy, I came through economics,” said Vega. “What I found in The Theory of Moral Sentiments really resonated with me. It placed empathy at the center of human behavior and moral judgment, and that idea feels urgently relevant today.”Organized into five interconnected parts—The Art of Feeling With, The Spectator Within, The Mirage of Utility, Sentiment and Society, and The Virtue of Self-Command—the book blends personal essays with imagined dialogue, offering both an accessible introduction to moral philosophy and a practical reflection on integrity, leadership, and human connection.Vega’s work continues to resonate with business and civic audiences. He recently spoke with a local business leadership group through the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and presented at the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Leadership4Life program, where his remarks were well received by participants. He is also scheduled to speak at Convene, a national gathering of purpose-driven business leaders.“David moves the needle because he moves people first,” wrote Farshad Asl, Amazon #1 bestselling author and leadership speaker, in the book’s foreword. “These pages will recalibrate your inner compass and sharpen both judgment and humanity.”With a foreword by Asl and editorial support from Barry Lyons, Fool for Sentiment continues the character-driven approach that defined Fool for Thought, which drew praise from Lieutenant General Leroy Sisco (USA, Ret.), Patrick Bet-David, and readers across industries.About Fool for SentimentFool for Sentiment: Reflections on Empathy, Conscience, and a Moral Life by David Vega. Publisher: Two Spurs Press, Rockwall, Texas. Release date: May 1, 2026. ISBN: 979-8-9990853-6-8. Available in print and digital formats at major retailers worldwide, including Amazon. For more information, visit www.foolforthought.life About David VegaDavid Vega is a writer, business leader, and community advocate based in Rockwall, Texas. He is the founder and CEO of Rockwall Capital Group, a private equity and consulting firm, and publisher of The Rockwall Times. A first-generation college graduate who overcame early hardship, he writes from lived experience, connecting philosophy, business, and personal reflection. Fool for Sentiment is his second book. He is available for media interviews and speaking engagements.About Two Spurs PressTwo Spurs Press is an independent publisher based in Rockwall, Texas, committed to thoughtful, character-driven nonfiction.

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