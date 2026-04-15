NEW STUDY: ONTARIO PARENTS INCREASINGLY SEE SKILLED TRADES AS THE CAREER MOST RESILIENT TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

New research from Job Talks finds that 31% of Ontario parents now recommend the skilled trades to their children -- more than double the rate recorded in 2022 baseline research -- as A.I. anxiety reshapes how families think about careers.

Support for trades as a career path has more than doubled since 2022 — while university’s hold as the default pathway continues to weaken

Support for the skilled trades has more than doubled since 2022. Parents are connecting the dots between A.I. and job security -- and the trades are winning.” — Jon Callegher, Executive Director, Job Talks

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major new survey of Ontario parents of high school students reveals a striking shift in how families are thinking about careers, education, and the future — driven by the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence.The Job Talks 2026 Report on Ontario Parents — “Parents, Pathways & the A.I. Revolution” — is based on a survey of 549 Ontario parents conducted in November and December 2025, in partnership with Q.i Value Systems. It is the first major public study of its kind in Canada and a follow-up to Job Talks baseline research conducted in 2022.The headline finding: 31% of Ontario parents now recommend the skilled trades or practical hands-on occupations to their children — more than double the 15% recorded in Job Talks’ 2022 baseline research. And when asked which career category is least at risk from A.I., nearly 59% of parents pointed to the skilled trades — more than any other occupational category in the survey.“This study captures a genuine turning point. Ontario parents are connecting the dots between A.I., job security, and the skilled trades in a way we simply didn’t see three years ago. The trades have gone from a fallback to a first choice — and parents are leading that shift.” — Jon Callegher, Executive Director, Job TalksKEY FINDINGS— 31% of Ontario parents now recommend the skilled trades to their children, up from 15% in Job Talks’ 2022 baseline research— 78% would be comfortable if their child pursued a skilled trade, up from 58% in 2022 baseline research— 77% consider a trades career a viable option for their child— 59% identify the skilled trades as the career category least at risk from A.I.— Only 29% recommend university as the most advisable educational pathway, down from 43% in Job Talks’ 2022 baseline research— 88% of parents report knowing something about A.I., with the average perceived impact on future jobs rated 7.1 out of 10— 65% say it is harder for their child to choose a career today than it was for themA PROVINCE DIVIDEDThe study identifies three distinct segments of Ontario parents. The Overwhelmed (33%) are financially stretched, highly anxious about A.I., and concerned about their children’s futures — 82% feel worried or fearful about artificial intelligence. The Steady Middle (41%) are largely at ease and resourced. The Optimists (26%) are confident, digitally engaged, and positive about A.I. and their children’s prospects.“Overwhelmed parents are looking for clear, practical options for their children. High school programs like the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, Specialist High Skills Major, and Dual Credit offer exactly that — real pathways to good careers that don’t require a family to take on debt they can’t afford.” — Jon Callegher, Executive Director, Job TalksTHE UNIVERSITY QUESTIONThe survey finds that university’s status as the automatic default has weakened significantly. Only 29% of parents now recommend it as the most advisable route to a good job — a 14-point drop from 43% recorded in Job Talks’ 2022 baseline research. 47% rate a university education as Fair or Poor value.“The data point to a sector at a crossroads — still valued by nearly half of parents, but no longer the unquestioned first choice it once was. This includes respondents who themselves have university degrees.” — Jon Callegher, Executive Director, Job TalksABOUT THE STUDYThe Job Talks 2026 Report on Ontario Parents was conducted in partnership with Q.i Value Systems, an Ontario-based research and strategic consulting firm. 549 online interviews were conducted among Ontario parents of students in Grades 7 to 12 in November and December 2025. The full report is available at www.jobtalks.ca/report ABOUT JOB TALKSJob Talks is an Ontario-based research and media production company dedicated to understanding and promoting skilled trades careers and pathways. Its educational programs reach tens of thousands of young Ontarians and their families each year.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND INTERVIEWSSpokesperson: Jon Callegher, Executive Director, Job TalksEmail: jon@jobtalks.caWebsite: jobtalks.ca

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