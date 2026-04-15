U.S. Military and First Responders in Focus: European MedTech Innovator with Japanese Roots Signals Value to Investors

H2 Medical Technologies and VR Vitalis platform: combining molecular hydrogen inhalation with VR-guided rehabilitation for military personnel, police, first responders, seniors, and healthcare professionals. Platform Solution of H2 Global Group showing H2 Medical Technologies central device connected to multiple application areas including VR rehabilitation, oral care, vision therapy, hearing support, and skin and muscle recovery

VR LIFE's $650K seed round, SÚKL-approved clinical trial, and growing military interest strengthen H2 Global Group's $80M pre-money U.S. expansion strategy.

We are opening doors for American, European, and global investors, partners, and distributors who recognize this structural shift and want to capitalize on it.” — David Maršálek, CEO and Founder, H2 Global Group

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerating valuation growth for VR LIFE, robust clinical traction, and a planned entry into the U.S. market are fortifying the strategic direction of H2 Global Group . Its innovative platform, integrating Japanese molecular hydrogen research with virtual reality, is capturing increasing interest from military and emergency response sectors.European MedTech innovator H2 Global Group is expediting its planned expansion into the United States and global markets through portfolio company VR LIFE. Recently, VR LIFE closed a seed funding round that more than doubled the value of H2 Global Group's stake. In June 2023, subsidiary H2 Investment acquired a 20% equity interest in VR LIFE for approximately $630,000. By February 2026, VR LIFE concluded a $650,000 seed round backed by institutional investors, propelling the implied value of H2 Investment's diluted 18.26% stake to roughly $1.38 million. This milestone strengthens the Group's position to capture a larger share of the global medical device market, of which the U.S. constitutes 46%, while expanding its international distribution network."We are building a vertically integrated MedTech ecosystem that unites breakthrough Japanese science, European clinical validation, and global capital to address the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time," stated David Maršálek, CEO and Founder of H2 Global Group. "We are opening doors for American, European, and global investors, partners, and distributors who recognize this structural shift and want to capitalize on it."Japanese Research, Patents, and the H2 Medical DeviceThe therapeutic platform is built upon over 19 years of deep research and development under the scientific leadership of co-founder Professor Shigeo Ohta, a globally renowned Japanese expert in molecular hydrogen science. The platform is protected by a portfolio of patents and utility models, the majority developed by Professor Ohta and his team in Japan. H2 Global Group now holds this entire patent portfolio, including a patent for the use of molecular hydrogen in neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, currently being expanded into additional global markets, including the United States.Following approval by the State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL) in January 2026, subsidiary H2 Medical Technologies initiated a clinical trial evaluating the safety of molecular hydrogen inhalation in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition frequently preceding Alzheimer's dementia. Concurrently, the company entered the registration phase for the medical device utilizing molecular hydrogen. The therapeutic potential of molecular hydrogen is supported by more than 3,000 scientific publications and over 150 human studies, with initial focus on Alzheimer's dementia and potential future applications extending to type 2 diabetes, inflammatory eye and ear conditions, skin diseases, and wound healing.VR Vitalis: Certified Medical Device with the Broadest Portfolio on the MarketThe second core component is VR Vitalis, a certified medical device (MDR) developed by VR LIFE, deployed in over 40 hospitals across Europe, from university and regional hospitals in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia to a veterans' hospital in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. This advanced hospital SaaS system features an unprecedented breadth of exercise modules covering seven key rehabilitation areas: upper and lower extremity exercises, back and neck routines, breathing exercises, cognitive training, fine motor skills, and relaxation. As one of the few systems globally offering specialized interactive lower extremity exercises, its flexible control options, with controllers and via hand tracking, make it suitable for patients with cognitive deficits or limited mobility.Clinical outcomes demonstrate a 24–50% reduction in pain perception, up to 60% increase in exercise motivation, and the capability for a single therapist to manage three patients simultaneously, significantly streamlining care delivery.Surging Interest from Military and Emergency Response SectorsThe synergy between molecular hydrogen and virtual reality unlocks new possibilities not only for an aging population but also for professionals exposed to extreme stress. H2 Global Group has registered preliminary interest from military procurement channels in Europe for physical regeneration post-combat, PTSD treatment support, and mental resilience building.Statistics from 2025 reveal an alarming reality: one in seven frontline workers (14.3%) suffers from PTSD symptoms, 76% of career first responders report chronic stress, and 45% of physicians exhibit burnout signs. Among combat-deployed military personnel, PTSD rates exceed 12%, directly linked to massive oxidative stress and neuroinflammation.While traditional psychological support often does not address biochemical cellular damage, the H2 Global Group platform is designed to target both fronts. According to scientific studies, molecular hydrogen functions as a selective antioxidant promoting nerve cell protection and reducing cortisol levels, while VR Vitalis provides immediate psychological relief, regulates breathing patterns, and transitions users from stress activation into parasympathetic calm. The global veterans' healthcare market exceeds $150 billion, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs alone allocates over $115 billion annually for direct medical care.Expanded Access for Investors and Strategic Exit PotentialTo accelerate this dual commercial and clinical strategy, H2 Global Group has opened a strategic investment window ahead of upcoming clinical milestones. An initial offering for regional investors in the Czech Republic generated growing international demand, leading to expanded access for family offices, syndicates, and qualified individual investors seeking early exposure in MedTech, HealthTech, longevity, and long-term care.With a current pre-money valuation of approximately $80 million, H2 Global Group targets a transaction value between $500 million and $1.5 billion within three years. This target is underpinned by proprietary intellectual property, an expanding international distribution network, and ongoing FDA certification preparations in the United States. H2 Global Group is positioning for a strategic exit via acquisition by a major global healthcare technology or pharmaceutical player, a highly attractive value proposition for current and future partners.About the CompanyH2 Global Group is a European technology group headquartered in the Czech Republic, specializing in the medical application of molecular hydrogen and connecting smart capital with innovations in MedTech, HealthTech, and longevity. By bridging breakthrough Japanese biochemical science with virtual reality, it delivers comprehensive solutions for cognitive health, regeneration, and chronic stress management, from households and senior care homes to rehabilitation centers, hospitals, emergency services, and the military.

H2 Medical Technologies & VR Vitalis Introduce Guided Breathing Therapy for Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation

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