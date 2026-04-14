BLUE WAVE CALIFORNIA AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAJOR CONCERT FUNDRAISER FOR THE 2026 MIDTERM CYCLE

California Rising will be a high-energy, culturally resonant event designed to motivate Californians to engage, volunteer, and vote in the 2026 election year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Wave California in partnership with Women’s March Action and Swing Left, People for the American Way, California Environmental Voters today announced California Rising, a major concert event to launch the 2026 midterm election cycle, bringing together leaders in politics, entertainment, and grassroots organizing for a powerful night of music, community, and coalition-building to mobilize voters, volunteers, and resources ahead of the 2026 elections.California Rising will take place on May 12 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles and will feature special performances by acclaimed singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright as well as Lisa Loeb, GrammyAward-winning guitarist Laurence Juber, special guests Jean Smart, Andy Richter and additional artists and guests to be announced.The concert will bring together artists, activists, organizers, and voters with leaders in politics, entertainment, and grassroots organizing for a powerful night of music, community, and coalition-building to raise essential funds for the Blue Wave California Victory Fund and to ignite statewide momentum around supporting the key congressional seats to retake power in the House of Representatives.As Democrats need to flip only a handful of seats to regain control of the House, and California is expected to once again play a decisive role, the event marks an early push to build the infrastructure and energy required to compete and win in key battleground districts.“This event is about bringing people together across organizations, communities, and movements, to build the momentum we’ll need to win in 2026. California is positioned to play a decisive role in determining control of the House, and building momentum at this stage is critical.” -- Steve Pierson, Executive Director of Blue Wave California.Proceeds from this event will support Blue Wave California’s Victory Fund, helping to fund organizing, voter outreach, and strategic initiatives in targeted congressional districts. Tickets are available now and expected to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.bluewavecalifornia.org/concert Who: Acclaimed singer-songwriters Rufus Wainwright and Lisa Loeb, along with GrammyAward-winning guitarist Laurence Juber, special guests Jean Smart, Andy Richter and additional artists and guests to be announced.What: California Rising Live Concert, Benefiting the Blue Wave California Victory Fund.When: Tuesday, May 12, 2026Where: El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036Contact:Cherry Hepburn, 818.505.1104 or cell: 818.471.707, Cherry: cherry@putnam-smith.comMegan: megan@putnam-smith.com, megan@putnam-smith.com

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