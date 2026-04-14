The Salvation Army Announces Return of ‘Fly the Flag’ Program to Support Local Massachusetts Residents in Need

The Salvation Army Red Shield Stuart Downs, Salvation Army of Milford Corps Sergeant Major preparing for the Fly the Flag Program A volunteer installs flags in Milford, Massachusetts

Installation of 500+ American Flags in Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon is extended to mark America’s 250th Anniversary and 25th Anniversary of 9/11

When you sponsor a flag, you’re helping a family in Milford, Hopedale, or Mendon keep the lights on or food on the table. That's what patriotism looks like to us.” — Stuart Downes, Corps Sergeant Major, The Salvation Army of Milford.

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American flag is a timeless symbol of hope, freedom, and unity. For over a decade, The Salvation Army of Milford’s Annual ‘ Fly the Flag ’ fundraising campaign has been inspiring community pride and rallying support for neighbors who need it the most across the communities of Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon. This year, volunteers from the nonprofit will deliver and install more than 500 American flags to residents and businesses in these communities, ahead of Memorial Day. Flags can now be reserved. The first round of installations is scheduled between May 18–22, with flags remaining up through July 17 — extended this year to honor America’s 250th anniversary. Flags will be reinstalled in time for Labor Day and the 25th anniversary of 9/11.Each year, the Fly the Flag fundraiser helps to raise critical funds for The Salvation Army’s local food pantry, social services, and holiday assistance. As more families face economic hardship and inflation, the demand for services such as rental, utility, and food assistance has increased across communities served by The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division “This year, flying the American flag carries a profound new meaning. As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are reminded of the enduring values that bind us together — sacrifice, resilience, and care for one another,” said Major Kevin Polito, The Salvation Army of Milford. “For The Salvation Army of Milford, these values have guided our work for 127 years, and they are at the heart of every flag we plant in the ground.”The Fly the Flag campaign is more than a fundraiser for The Salvation Army — it is a true labor of love for staff and volunteers, like Milford resident Stuart Downes, a longtime Fly the Flag Volunteer and Corps Sergeant Major with The Salvation Army of Milford. In addition to delivering and installing the flags at locations throughout the tri-town area, the Corps is responsible for storing and caring for 500 flags when they are not in use. The flags are installed and taken down several times throughout the year — before and after Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/September 11, and Veterans Day.This year’s schedule is as follows:In Honor of Memorial Day (May 25) | Flag Day (June 14) | Independence Day (July 4)○ Flag Installation: May 18–22○ Flag Pick-Up: July 13–17 (Extended to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary)In Honor of Labor Day (September 7) | 9/11 | Veterans Day (November 11)○ Flag Installation: August 24–28○ Flag Pick-Up: November 12–16“We've been doing this for over a decade, but this year feels different. With America turning 250 and the 25th anniversary of 9/11 on the horizon, these flags are a tribute to everything we’ve been through as a nation — and everything our neighbors continue to face right here at home,” says Downes. “When you sponsor a flag, you’re helping a family in Milford, Hopedale, or Mendon keep the lights on or food on the table. That's what patriotism looks like to us.”This year’s Fly the Flag fundraising campaign has taken on even greater importance, as a record number of neighbors experience temporary or long-term financial struggles. The Salvation Army remains committed to supporting veterans and anyone in need of assistance, and it continues to offer a safety net for individuals and families across communities.“Since 1899, The Salvation Army of Milford has stood alongside this community in its hardest moments,” says Polito. “These flags are a reminder that we are still here — and that no one has to face their struggles alone. We hope every flag that goes up this spring sparks a conversation, inspires a donation, and lets a neighbor in need know they are seen and supported.The goal for this year’s Fly the Flag fundraiser is to place more than 500 flags throughout Milford, Hopedale, and Mendon, raising more than $25,000 to support the ongoing work of The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army of Milford will also partner with Citizens for Milford for their annual Field of Flags installation at Draper Memorial Park. To help support the program, local residents and businesses can purchase a flag at salvationarmyma.org/flytheflag.About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army helps more than 28 million people in nearly every zip code in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from substance abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at our more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America’s Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of “America’s Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.MEDIA CONTACTS:Heather MacFarlane, heather.macfarlane@use.salvationarmy.org; 617-308-3547Allison Epstein, allison@teakmedia.com, 203-915-8364

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