Rakuten Viki Expands April Lineup with Heart Signal 5 and New Crime Thriller The Scarecrow

Heart Signal 5 returns April 16 on Rakuten Viki, marking its first comeback in nearly three years. The Scarecrow stars Park Hae-soo as Kang Tae-ju, a disgraced detective returning home to solve a serial murder case, with Lee Hee-joon, premiering April 20 on Rakuten Viki.

From relationship build-ups to unresolved crimes, Viki’s April slate explores two contrasting genres shaped by emotion and high-stakes storytelling

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, introduces a refreshed April lineup for Southeast Asia, anchored by the return of a well-known Korean dating reality franchise and the debut of a new crime thriller shaped by real events.Returning this month is Heart Signal 5 , marking the series’ first comeback in nearly three years. The franchise has built a strong following for its grounded portrayal of modern relationships, while also contributing to the rising global interest in Korean dating formats. Many of its past participants have since developed their own public profiles, reflecting the show’s cultural impact beyond the screen. The new season will premiere exclusively on Viki on April 16, with Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, and Malay subtitle options for global audiences.Heart Signal 5 follows pairs of singles as they move into the co-ed Signal House in search of love. In this distinctive dating format, participants express their feelings only through anonymous text messages, intensifying the suspense and complexity of evolving love lines. The series also invites viewers to join the experience, turning each episode into an interactive guessing game as they predict where each cast member’s “love arrow” will land—alongside the insights of the in-studio panel.Each episode is accompanied by a celebrity panel of love experts who provide real-time commentary and insight from the studio. Returning panelists include the familiar faces of Yoon Jong Shin, Kim Ea Na, and Lee Sang Min, joined this season by new additions—singer-songwriter Roy Kim and Tsuki of K-pop girl group Billlie—bringing fresh perspectives to the series.Further expanding the lineup is The Scarecrow, premiering April 20. The series follows Kang Tae-ju, a former top-performing detective reassigned to his hometown, where he takes on a long-standing serial murder case. His investigation places him in direct conflict with prosecutor Cha Si-young, a former school rival whose ambitions shape the direction of the case. As both pursue the truth, their differing methods begin to influence the outcome in unexpected ways.Directed by Park Jun-woo (Taxi Driver, Crash) and written by Lee Ji-hyeon, The Scarecrow draws from one of South Korea’s most notorious criminal cases, which remained a mystery for decades before the truth finally emerged. In preparation for the production, the creative team conducted extensive script discussions to align the cast on character motivations and the broader narrative direction, grounding the series in both psychological depth and procedural detail.The drama is led by Park Hae-soo, recognized for his work in Squid Game, who portrays Kang Tae-ju as he navigates professional setbacks and renewed purpose. He is joined by Lee Hee-joon, known for his range in portraying complex characters, who takes on the role of Cha Si-young, a prosecutor whose calculated approach adds tension to the investigation. Lee has shared in interviews that his decision to join the project was shaped by both the script and his previous collaborations with the director.While The Scarecrow presents a contemporary retelling inspired by real events, it also reflects the enduring influence of earlier works in the genre, including the 2003 film Memories of Murder, directed by Bong Joon-ho, which remains a reference point for crime storytelling.“These titles reflect how audience preferences continue to evolve across Southeast Asia,” said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten Viki. “We are seeing strong engagement across both reality formats and scripted series, and our focus is on bringing in stories that are distinct in tone while remaining relevant to regional viewers. As we expand our content slate, Viki is rolling out a curated lineup of Korean variety shows and classics—broadening our reach beyond drama viewers to engage a wider audience of entertainment fans.”With a mix of reality and narrative-driven content, Viki’s April lineup continues to expand its offering for audiences across the region.Heart Signal 5 premieres April 16, followed by The Scarecrow on April 20, both available on Viki across Southeast Asia, the Americas, Oceania, Middle East, and India.

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