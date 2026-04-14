Signia Aerospace Expands Aircraft Systems Capability with Aerox Acquisition

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Aerox Aerospace Group (“Aerox”), a supplier of aviation oxygen systems supporting general aviation, business aviation, airline, military, and special mission applications.Aerox designs and manufactures portable and installed aviation oxygen systems, including OEM-installed systems for aircraft manufacturers, TSO-approved oxygen masks, PMA-certified cylinders, regulators, and a range of oxygen accessories. The company provides system-level capabilities spanning system design, engineering, testing, certification, and life-support system development, as well as components and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services through FAA Part 145 repair station operations. The acquisition expands Signia’s portfolio of engineered aircraft systems, contributing established oxygen system capabilities across both installed and portable applications, complementing existing offerings across Signia’s brands.“Aerox strengthens our ability to support operators with a more complete range of aircraft systems,” said Keith Bagley, Group President, Signia Aerospace. “This expands our oxygen systems portfolio and capabilities while enhancing lifecycle support.”Scott Ashton, owner of Aerox Aerospace Group commented, “Aerox has built a strong reputation delivering oxygen systems and support across a wide range of aviation platforms. We’re excited for the next chapter and the opportunity for continued growth as part of Signia Aerospace."Scott Ashton will provide support to Aerox Aerospace Group and Signia Aerospace post-closing to ensure a seamless transition.About Aerox:Aerox is a provider of aviation oxygen systems offering portable and installed solutions, certified products, and MRO services, with capabilities spanning engineering, manufacturing, and life-support system development.About Signia Aerospace:Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and mission-critical components for the aerospace and defense industries. Through a portfolio of market-leading, complementary business segments, Signia delivers differentiated value to aerospace and defense OEMs and operators worldwide. Learn more at www.signiaaerospace.com About Arcline Investment Management:Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, non-disruptible industrial platforms designed to consistently grow earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com

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