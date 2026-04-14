Michael Battalini, CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Qualifies for 2026 MDRT Membership

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

Award-winning Pittsburgh advisor, radio host, and retirement specialist earns prestigious MDRT distinction

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Battalini , President and CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group (PWMG), has qualified for membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2026. MDRT membership is internationally recognized as a benchmark of excellence in the life insurance and financial services profession, representing the top tier of advisors worldwide.Battalini’s qualification reflects his continued commitment to helping individuals and families build secure, dependable retirement income strategies focused on principal protection, guaranteed lifetime income, and long-term financial confidence.As host of the popular Safe Retirement Radio, Battalini educates listeners across the Pittsburgh region on key retirement planning topics including income planning, Social Security timing, healthcare costs, and navigating market volatility. His practical, client-focused approach has made the show a trusted resource for retirees and pre-retirees seeking clarity in an uncertain financial environment.Battalini is also a contributor to the nationally recognized book Don’t Worry, Retire Happy! alongside financial expert Tom Hegna. The book and its associated PBS program highlight proven strategies for achieving financial security in retirement, further reinforcing Battalini’s role as a thought leader in the retirement income planning space.A lifelong Pittsburgh native, Battalini is a proud graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Robert Morris University. He also serves as a board member of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, reflecting his commitment to community involvement and cultural heritage.In addition to his MDRT qualification, Battalini was recently honored with the 2026 Best Financial Institution in Sewickley award, recognizing his firm’s dedication to client service and excellence in retirement planning throughout the region.With more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Battalini specializes in retirement income planning strategies designed to help clients protect their assets, generate reliable income, and reduce exposure to market risk. His approach emphasizes personalized planning, education, and long-term relationships built on trust.“MDRT is a meaningful recognition because it reflects the work we do every day for our clients,” said Battalini. “Our focus is simple — helping people retire with confidence, knowing their income is secure and their future is protected.”Through PWMG, Battalini continues to offer complimentary retirement consultations and income analyses for individuals seeking a second opinion or a more structured approach to retirement planning.About MDRTFounded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.About Michael BattaliniMichael Battalini is President and CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and a Registered Financial Consultant (RFC). He is the host of Safe Retirement Radio and a contributor to Don’t Worry, Retire Happy! alongside Tom Hegna. Battalini specializes in retirement income planning, principal protection strategies, and helping clients create reliable, lifetime income streams.

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