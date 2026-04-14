Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping Offers Expert Tree Removal, Pruning & Lot Clearing in West Chicago, IL
West Chicago's trusted tree removal and pruning experts now serving DuPage County homeowners with affordable, professional tree care and landscaping.
With a growing demand for safe, reliable tree care in the western Chicago suburbs, Charlie & FM has built a reputation for delivering high-quality workmanship at competitive prices. The company serves West Chicago and neighboring communities including Wheaton, Carol Stream, Winfield, Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles, and Naperville.
Comprehensive Tree Care Services
Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping specializes in a complete range of tree care solutions designed to keep properties safe and visually appealing year-round. Core tree service offerings include:
- Tree Removal – Safe, efficient removal of hazardous, diseased, or unwanted trees of all sizes
- Tree Pruning & Trimming – Expert shaping and pruning to promote healthy growth and prevent storm damage
- Lot Clearing – Full-scale vegetation and tree clearing for construction, development, or property cleanup projects
- Stump Grinding – Complete removal of unsightly stumps to reclaim usable yard space
The company's trained crew operates with a safety-first approach on every job, ensuring that trees are removed or trimmed without risk to structures, utilities, or surrounding landscaping.
Landscaping & Hardscape Solutions
Beyond tree care, Charlie & FM offers complete landscaping services to transform outdoor spaces. Their landscaping solutions include custom planting designs, seasonal cleanups, mulching, and ongoing lawn maintenance. For homeowners looking to upgrade their outdoor living areas, the company also installs custom patios, walkways, and paver features that add lasting value and curb appeal to any property.
Serving DuPage County Homeowners & Businesses
Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping works with both residential homeowners and commercial property managers who need dependable outdoor maintenance and improvement services. The team is available seven days a week — Monday through Sunday, 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM — making it easy to schedule service around busy calendars.
"We understand that trees and landscaping are a significant part of a home's value and safety," said a company spokesperson. "Our goal is to make professional tree care accessible and affordable for every homeowner in the West Chicago area."
Property owners interested in tree removal, pruning, lot clearing, or landscaping services are encouraged to contact Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping for a free estimate. The team can be reached by phone or through the company website.
About Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping
Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping is a locally owned tree care and outdoor services company headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois. The company provides professional tree removal, pruning, trimming, lot clearing, landscaping, and hardscape installation to residential and commercial clients throughout DuPage County. Charlie & FM is committed to safe practices, quality results, and outstanding customer service.
Contact Information:
Charlie & FM Tree Service & Landscaping
West Chicago, IL
📞 (630) 632-6118 | (630) 478-5748
📧 cfmtreelandscaping@gmail.com
🌐 https://charliefmtreeservicelandscaping.com
Hours: Monday–Sunday, 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Miguel Tapia
Nice2Link, LLC
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.